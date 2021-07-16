After positive COVID-19 test, Phillies find themselves involved in vaccination debate

PHILADELPHIA — As the pandemic lingers, the Phillies find themselves a part of a debate taking place around the country.
Vaccinate or not vaccinate?
“It’s a personal choice,” starting pitcher Aaron Nola said. “I’ll leave it at that. I don’t know what other guys are doing. I think you just have to be careful.”
The Phillies became a part of the vaccination conversation before Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox when Philadelphia put four players on the COVID-19 injury list, including scheduled starter Nola. Manager Joe Girardi said third baseman Alec Bohm tested positive. Nola and relievers Bailey Falter and Connor Brogdon were deemed close contacts.
The vaccine could have helped the Phillies mitigate the situation. Major League Baseball requires unvaccinated players and staff go through contact tracing when there's a positive test. Vaccinated players and staff are exempt from that process.
The Phillies are one of seven big league teams not to have 85% of its Tier 1 personnel, which primarily includes players and coaches, vaccinated. Once this level is reached, baseball relaxes some of its COVID-19 protocols.
The Phillies were fortunate that they won Sunday and that the game was followed by the four-day All-Star break. The Phillies returned from the break with a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.
Bohm was still out of the lineup but feeling fine, according to Girardi.
Meanwhile, Falter was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. Nola played catch in the outfield before Friday’s doubleheader, and Girardi said Nola will pitch Tuesday in New York against the Yankees. Girardi also said Brogdon was expected to be activated off the COVOD-19 list Saturday.
Girardi said he did not believe what happened the past few days would cause unvaccinated Phillies to reconsider their position.
“I think the people who haven’t got vaccinated probably won’t get vaccinated,” he said.
Nola said it was difficult not being able to pitch Sunday. He watched some of the game on his phone and listened to the rest on the radio while driving back from Boston. Nola said he wasn’t worried about testing positive for COVID.
“I felt fine,” he said. “I didn’t think I was around Bohm that much.”
The perception is that the Phillies' team leaders have told players not to get vaccinated.
“I haven’t really heard any of that. I haven’t heard anybody say that,” Nola said. “I just think it’s personal choices. It’s each guy's choice to do it or not do it.”
The baseball worry is that the Phillies could lose unvaccinated players to the virus during a September playoff race. Philadelphia began Friday with a 44-44 record, 3.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.
“That’s crossed our minds,” Nola said. “We’ve got to be careful.”
Girardi is vaccinated. The Phillies have been involved in some public service announcements encouraging fans to get vaccinated.
“That’s my personal choice, my personal opinion,” Girardi said. “I can’t tell everyone what their personal opinion should be. That’s not what I’m trying to do. I felt (the vaccine) was safe for me. There’s a lot of things I believe in that other people don’t believe in. That’s OK. That’s what makes our world go round and round.”
