After firing Joe Girardi, Phillies ask bench coach Rob Thomson to provide 'a different voice'

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies made what is probably their final move to save the 2022 season Friday.

They fired manager Joe Girardi and named bench coach Rob Thomson the interim manager. The Phillies (22-29) began Friday 12 games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. The managerial change comes with a hint of desperation. Thomson is the 56th manager in Phillies history but the club’s fourth in the past five years.

“This was a surprise. It is,” Thomson said in a news conference before the Phillies hosted Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. “But I’m really excited. … This is a good club. We haven’t played consistently. We’ve played good for short periods of time. We need to play good for a long period of time. And I think we have the pieces to do that. I’ve been studying championship clubs for a long time, and I truly believe there are pieces here to be a very good club.”

Dave Dombrowski, the team's president of baseball operations, said he contemplated making a managerial change for a few days. He woke up Thursday morning, went for a jog and decided to make the move. Dombrowski consulted with managing general partner John Middleton before making the final decision.

“I think we need a different voice in the clubhouse, a different voice in the clubhouse with the players, with the staff members, and I think (Thomson) provides that,” Dombrowski said. “I think he provides a different type of communication aspect with the players than what was taking place. I think that was really important for us.”

Thomson met with the team after the afternoon news conference.

“I think the biggest message,” he said, “is that I’m going to be there for them. I’m going to have their back, and I’m going to support them in every way. I’m going to communicate with them. I want to know what these guys feel physically, mentally, emotionally so that we can properly prepare them so that we can compete at the highest level and perform."

Girardi was expected to be a difference maker when he was hired after the 2019 season. He has not been. His Phillies record was 132-141. Fans and media criticized him for his bullpen use, specifically that he rarely if ever used a reliever three days in a row.

Girardi also seemed to manage without a sense of urgency. The Phillies lost 12 of the final 17 games he managed. In three of those defeats, the Phillies hit late-inning home runs to grab the lead only to see the other team rally for victory.

Other defeats featured high-profile defensive miscues. In Tuesday’s 7-4 loss to San Francisco, reliever Jeurys Familia failed to cover first base during a Giants rally.

“It all comes down to winning, and we just haven’t done that,” Bryce Harper said. “As a team, there’s blame on us as well. There’s just not blame on Joe. We haven’t played to the best of our ability. We haven’t done the things to be the team that we should be.”

Girardi had left the stadium before the media arrived Friday, but he did comment on his firing in a previously scheduled appearance on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.

“We underperformed, and that falls on me. This is what happens,” Girardi said. “I think there’s more talent in that room than the way we have played.”

The question now is how much of a different voice will Thomson be. He has long been considered Girardi’s right-hand man. Thomson was Girardi’s bench coach with the Phillies and Yankees. He was also the bench coach with the Phillies under Gabe Kapler, who preceded Girardi as Phildelphia's manager.

One change is that Thomson said he’s open to pitching relievers three straight days. He’s been in baseball for 38 years. He’s waited a long time for the opportunity to manage.

“I’m a little bit different than Joe,” he said. “I’m not going to go into the differences, but I like to think that I’m prepared and I’m a good communicator with these guys. The plan is to make sure that all these guys know where they’re supposed to be at any given time, whether it’s our bullpen, the lineup, whatever it is. I just want to make sure that the guys are prepared.”

If the Phillies are to make a playoff push, now is the time to start. The Mets on Thursday began a 10-game West Coast trip, their toughest of the season.

Philadelphia's schedule lightens up considerably in June.

“I think we can make the playoffs,” Dombrowski said. “We're going to have to play better. We need to be a good hitting club. That's how we're put together. I think we can continue to swing the bats even better. We're a top 10 (hitting) team in the league. I think we can be better than that.”

But Girardi’s firing calls into question the Phillies' inability to build a winning team. Their payroll is a club-record $233 million. They haven’t made the postseason since 2011. Since 1985, only two Phillies managers have managed more than 50 games and escaped with a winning record — Larry Bowa (2001-04) was 337-308 and Charlie Manuel (2005-13) was (780-336). Gabe Kapler was 161-163 with the Phillies in 2017-18. Philadelphia fired him. All Kapler did was manage the San Francisco Giants to 107 wins last season.

The core of this team — Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola, Rhys Hoskins — have now played for two managers the Phillies fired.

Time will tell if Thomson can figure out what many before him have not.

