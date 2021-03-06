Adam Haseley out of opening-day center fielder competition due to groin strain

But Haseley's absence may create more opportunity for Moniak, or even Herrera. Like Haseley, they bat from the left side of the plate, and the Phillies' lineup skews right-handed except for Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius. Moniak homered twice Thursday and Herrera is off to a solid start, going 3-for-6 with a home run and playing solid defense in two exhibition games.

"There's less competitors, but you still have to go perform," Girardi said. "We're looking for someone to step up and take control of this."

In Herrera's case, there's also the matter of being accepted by teammates and fans after his May 2019 arrest in a domestic violence incident and subsequent suspension by Major League Baseball. He addressed the team before Thursday's game and apologized for his actions.

Some teammates will be less supportive of a second chance for Herrera. It's difficult to see him winning the center-field job if it creates division in the clubhouse.

"Of course I don't agree with what he did. I don't condone it," Harper said Friday. "It's something that just can't happen. You can not do that kind of thing in this world or in this life. But I'm not the maker. I'm not a person that can make that decision of forgiving him or not forgiving him. I'm not God. I'm going to let Odúbel do his thing and be him, and that's about it."

