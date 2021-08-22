Aaron Nola's night ends in 'heartbreaking' fashion and other observations from 4-3 loss to the Padres

SAN DIEGO — Aaron Nola was two strikes from finishing a complete game Saturday night. He carried a perfect game into the seventh inning, allowed just one hit to the Padres and struck out 11 batters, one of which was his older brother as his parents watched in the stands.

It had the makings of a magnificent night and it was the type of performance the Phillies need from Nola as they chase a playoff berth. And then Jake Cronenworth sent a 3-1 sinker deep into center field, tying the game with a two-run homer, and sending Nola on a long trudge to the dugout. An inning later, a 4-3 loss was complete on a wild pitch by Connor Brogdon.

"Heartbreaking," Nola said.

It was a crushing finish for Nola and a mighty blow to the team's playoff hopes. A week after being tied for first place, the Phillies fell behind Atlanta — which has won eight straight — by five games for first in the National League East. It was their fourth loss in the first five games on a six-game road trip. It also was their eighth loss in 11 games since they won eight in a row.

"We have to take it game by game and go out and win a series tomorrow," Nola said. "The gap has gotten bigger pretty quick but we can't let that get in our heads. We have to play our game. We can't worry about anyone else."