Aaron Nola throws shutout as Phillies sweep Reds

PHILADELPHIA — With all the news that happened before the Phillies hosted the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, it was easy to forget there was a game to play.

Aaron Nola helped everyone remember.

The Phillies starting pitcher threw his third career shutout in a 4-0 Philadelphia win. With the victory, Philadelphia swept the four-game series. The Phillies (70-55) will begin Friday 2.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres for the National League’s second wild-card spot and four games up on the Milwaukee Brewers for the third and final wild-card berth.

“It felt good,” Nola said. “I had a couple of innings where I had a couple of guys on and had to make some pitches and luckily I did.”

Nola dominated the Reds, needing just 101 pitches to navigate nine innings. He said he was motivated by his last start when he allowed five runs in five innings in a loss to the New York Mets last Friday.

“I felt pretty good that start,” he said. “I didn’t make the pitches I needed to with guys on base, and they capitalized on that. I definitely wanted to get ahead of the Reds. I know they're a swinging team. I feel like I did that for the most part.”

But as impressive as Nola’s performance was, it did not overshadow the pre-game news.

First, the Phillies announced Bryce Harper would return from a fractured thumb and play against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

About two hours later, the Phillies put ace pitcher Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis.

The Phillies needed some good news about their pitching after the Wheeler announcement, and Nola delivered.

The 21,123 fans at Citizens Bank Park gave him a standing ovation as he took the mound for the ninth inning. A few moments later, the crowd was on its feet again as Nola, with runners on second and third, got Reds hitter Aristides Aquino to bounce back to the mound for the final out.

Nola also struck out the side in the eighth inning after allowing back-to-back singles to start the inning.

Nola allowed five hits and finished with 11 strikeouts and zero walks. Nola now has 26 career double-digit strikeout games, which fourth in Phillies history. The Reds swung at 20 of Nola’s curveballs and missed on eight of them. They put five of Nola’s curveballs in play all for outs.

“Aaron Nola is really good at pitching,” Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs. “Aaron Nola around the league is known for his curveball, but tonight he had more than just a curveball. For him, if they’re thinking about his curveball all the time he can still throw it because it’s that good. Tonight, they had to think about everything and that makes for kind of a video game back there.”