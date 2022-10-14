Aaron Nola shines in October, and Phillies mourn minor league prospect

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola has been criticized the past few years for his lackluster Septembers.

It turns out all Nola needed was the calendar to turn to October.

Nola allowed an unearned run in 6 innings as the Phillies beat Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Friday.

Nola is now 3-0 in October with 0.00 ERA in three starts, including his last regular-season outing.

He has allowed 11 hits in 19⅓ innings during that stretch with three walks and 21 strikeouts.

Those outings have changed the narrative that he is not a clutch pitcher. Nola is 11-16 with a 4.26 ERA in starts after Sept. 1 for his career.

“I don't really hang my head on my Septembers,” Nola said. “I just try to go out and stay focused and not try to be anybody I'm not and try to make my pitches. I feel like I've had some bad starts then and some bad luck as well, but it's a new month.”

The fans gave Nola a standing ovation when he left the mound with no outs in the top of the seventh.

“They stood up for me right there,” Nola said. “It was awesome.”

Phillies mourn passing of minor league pitching prospect

The Phillies dealt with sad news.

Minor league pitching prospect Corey Phelan died of cancer Wednesday night. He was 20.

Phelan grew up in Greenlawn, New York, and signed with the Phillies as an undrafted free agent after graduating from Harborfields High School in 2020. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in April 2022.

Phelan visited the Phillies' clubhouse a few times this season.

“We got to know Corey and his family pretty well. It's just tragic news,” Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said Friday before the Phillies hosted the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. “He was such an incredible human being, brought so much light to our clubhouse. We got to pray with him a few times. And his faith was pretty inspiring for a lot of us.”

Manager Rob Thomson spoked with Phelan’s father, Chris, on Thursday.

“We talked about Corey and the final couple of days,” Thomson said. “But they're strong. They're going to get through this. They know where he's at right now.”

Braves' Game 4 starter looks back fondly at brief stay in Philadelphia

Charlie Morton, who will start Game 4 for the Atlanta Braves at 2:07 p.m. Saturday, was once with the Phillies.

If you blinked, you probably missed his Philadelphia tenure.

Morton started four games for the Phillies in April 2016. He hurt his hamstring in his final start and missed the rest of the season. Morton then signed as a free agent with the Houston Astros.

It was then Phillies pitching coaches Bob McClure and Rick Kranitz who suggested Morton throw his curveball more. That adjustment helped turned Morton into one of baseball's top pitchers. He is 70-30 since leaving Philadelphia. Morton said Friday his time in Philadelphia ended too quickly.

“I liked the clubhouse, he said. “I liked my teammates. It was kind of a cool place to be.”