Aaron Nola responds with big effort to help Phillies earn split with Braves

Both the Phillies and Nola had been struggling before Sunday. Philadelphia had dropped four of its last five games.

Meanwhile, in his previous five starts before Sunday, Nola had allowed 21 earned runs in 23 2/3 innings for a 7.99 ERA. He also missed a start when he was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

“This year has been up and down for me,” he said. “I just haven’t made quality pitches with guys on base.”

On Sunday, Nola was both efficient and effective.

He threw 78 of his 116 pitches for strikes. He allowed four hits and walked none. The Braves swung at his curveball 21 times and missed on 11.

“The curveball felt really good,” Nola said. “I felt like I kept them off balance.”

Nola’s only moment of trouble came in the seventh when Riley led off with a double. Segura then made the defensive play of the game, a diving stop of a 101.3 mph groundball off the bat of Dansby Swanson that the Phillies' second baseman turned into a putout at first base.