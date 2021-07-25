Aaron Nola responds with big effort to help Phillies earn split with Braves

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola walked off the mound in the top of the ninth inning to the Citizen Bank Park fans chanting “Nola! Nola!” on Sunday afternoon.
Both the starting pitcher and the Phillies desperately needed to hear those cheers.
Nola took the first step in changing the narrative of what has been a frustrating and disappointing season with one the best performances in his 159 career starts with the Phillies.
He struck out nine in 8 2/3 innings as Philadelphia beat the Braves 2-1 before 19,730 fans.
“I felt my best I have all year,” Nola said. “More in sync with everything.”
Manager Joe Girardi pulled Nola with two outs in the ninth after the starter gave up a solo home run to Austin Riley. Ranger Suarez got the final out for the Phillies. Jean Segura and Ronald Torreyes provided the offense with solo home runs.
Nola not only gave himself a lift but also the team. The win allowed the Phillies to split the four-game series with the Braves. Philadelphia (49-49) trails the first-place New York Mets (52-44) by four games in the National League East.
“I think it was important for all of us,” Girardi said. “We have to keep pace. We have to make up some ground.”
Both the Phillies and Nola had been struggling before Sunday. Philadelphia had dropped four of its last five games.
Meanwhile, in his previous five starts before Sunday, Nola had allowed 21 earned runs in 23 2/3 innings for a 7.99 ERA. He also missed a start when he was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
“This year has been up and down for me,” he said. “I just haven’t made quality pitches with guys on base.”
On Sunday, Nola was both efficient and effective.
He threw 78 of his 116 pitches for strikes. He allowed four hits and walked none. The Braves swung at his curveball 21 times and missed on 11.
“The curveball felt really good,” Nola said. “I felt like I kept them off balance.”
Nola’s only moment of trouble came in the seventh when Riley led off with a double. Segura then made the defensive play of the game, a diving stop of a 101.3 mph groundball off the bat of Dansby Swanson that the Phillies’ second baseman turned into a putout at first base.
Nola retired the next two hitters to get out of the jam and strand Riley at third base. It’s been that type of moment — leadoff batter on second with nobody out — that has often escalated into a big inning against Nola this season.
“Segura made a heck of a play,” Nola said. “That gave me a chance to get out of the inning.”
As for offense, the Phillies hit just enough to win.
Segura pulled a splitter from starting pitcher Touki Toussaint 362 feet in the left-field stands to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the fourth.
Torreyes lined a slider from reliever Chris Martin into the left-field stands to make it 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth.
The home run allowed the Phillies and Nola to breathe a bit easier in the ninth.
“That’s a huge hit,” Nola said. “That’s the difference in the game.”
Nola has had his moments this season. He threw a complete-game shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 18. He tied a big league record with 10 straight strikeouts against the New York Mets on June 25.
But overall, the season has been a disappointment. He began Sunday with a 4.64 ERA this season compared to his 3.60 career mark.
On Saturday, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowksi said the Phillies were buyers, not sellers, as Friday’s deadline approaches.
But he also indicated the best way for the Phillies to reach the postseason for the first time since 2011 is for the players on the current roster to perform better.
Dombrowksi on Saturday highlighted Nola, saying he could pitch better. Nola responded. The more he pitches like he did Sunday, the better the Phillies’ chances of making the postseason for the first time since 2011 are.
COVID issues
The Phillies placed outfielder Travis Jankowski on the COVID-19 injured list and recalled outfielder Mickey Moniak from Triple-A to take Jankowski’s spot on the roster. The Phillies also reinstated starting pitcher Chase Anderson from the COVID-19 injured list.
Since July 11, the Phillies have placed at least six big league players on the COVID-19 injured list. One of those players, reliever Bailey Falter, has been on the list twice.
Girardi said Jankowski’s status would reevaluated Monday.
