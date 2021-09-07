Aaron Nola pitches OK as Phillies lose to Brewers

“They battled me,” Nola said. “I thought I made some OK pitches that inning. They just found holes. It’s baseball.”

All of the hits in that inning came with two strikes. Nola has at times this season struggled to put batters away.

With one out in the third, Brewers pitcher Eric Laurer hit an infield single that Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis slid and gloved as the ball bounced up the middle. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said if Galvis had been able to throw Lauer out at first base, there would have been two outs with no one on, and the inning could have played out differently.

But Nola should be good enough not to let a single by the opposing pitcher lead to three runs.

“I thought he threw the ball OK tonight,” Girardi said of Nola. “He just made some mistakes up in the zone.

With Nola unable to pitch deep into the game, the Phillies bullpen struggled, allowing six hits and seven runs.

Nola threw 92 pitches in five innings. He struck out six and walked none. But he has a 4.57 ERA this season and has gone more than five innings in just one of his last seven starts.

His starts have followed an all-too familiar pattern.

“All season,” Nola said, “for the most part it’s been one season that’s erupted on me."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.