Aaron Nola pitches OK as Phillies lose to Brewers

Aaron Nola made Tuesday night what given the circumstances was probably one of the biggest starts of his career.
The Phillies pitcher performed OK.
But Philadelphia needs him to be better if it is to make the postseason for the first time since 2011.
Nola allowed three runs in five innings as the Phillies lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 10-0 in Milwaukee.
“My stuff felt pretty good,” Nola said.
The loss was a costly one for Philadelphia as the Atlanta Braves won. The Phillies (71-67) trail the first-place Braves by 2.5 games in the National League East.
Nola’s start Tuesday was big because the Phillies are in a pennant race, and he traditionally has struggled in September. He began Wednesday with a career September/October record of 7-12 and a 4.51 ERA.
In his first September start this season, Nola allowed six runs in four innings against the Washington Nationals. The Phillies did rally to win that sept. 2 contest 7-6.
After that start, Nola said he was getting tired of hearing about his September outings.
Tuesday’s won’t change that narrative, however.
Nola struggled with his command. He threw 37 pitches and allowed five consecutive hits and three runs in the bottom of the third.
“They battled me,” Nola said. “I thought I made some OK pitches that inning. They just found holes. It’s baseball.”
All of the hits in that inning came with two strikes. Nola has at times this season struggled to put batters away.
With one out in the third, Brewers pitcher Eric Laurer hit an infield single that Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis slid and gloved as the ball bounced up the middle. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said if Galvis had been able to throw Lauer out at first base, there would have been two outs with no one on, and the inning could have played out differently.
But Nola should be good enough not to let a single by the opposing pitcher lead to three runs.
“I thought he threw the ball OK tonight,” Girardi said of Nola. “He just made some mistakes up in the zone.
With Nola unable to pitch deep into the game, the Phillies bullpen struggled, allowing six hits and seven runs.
Nola threw 92 pitches in five innings. He struck out six and walked none. But he has a 4.57 ERA this season and has gone more than five innings in just one of his last seven starts.
His starts have followed an all-too familiar pattern.
“All season,” Nola said, “for the most part it’s been one season that’s erupted on me."
