PHILLIES

Aaron Nola is the perfect pitcher to start Game 3 for the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies will play their first home playoff game in 11 years Friday.

As the longest tenured player on the current Phillies roster, Aaron Nola is the perfect pitcher to take the mound.

The right-hander is scheduled to throw the first pitch of Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at 4:37 p.m.

“It means a lot,” Nola said Thursday of starting Game 3. “I'm excited to see the atmosphere.”

Friday is Philadelphia’s first home postseason contest since it lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 in Game 5 of the 2011 NL Division Series. With the current best-of-five series tied at a game apiece, Citizens Bank Park is expected to be sold out and at full throttle volume-wise Friday. Nola said he has spoken to some Phillies players and coaches and even some opponents who remember what Citizens Bank Park is like during the postseason.

“I've actually talked to some guys who have played here as an opponent, and they said it's one of the worst places to play, being an opponent, but one of the best atmosphere-wise,” Nola said. “I think that's what we can't wait for. We know it's going to be electric.”

The Phillies drafted Nola with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 draft. He made his big league debut in July 2015 and almost immediately became one of the mainstays of the starting rotation.

But as the Phillies’ postseason drought got longer and longer, Nola bore the brunt of the fans’ ire. The truth is in the past he did struggle in September and October.

But the postseason is where reputations can be wiped away and made anew.

Nola has been superb in his past two starts. He allowed two hits and struck out nine in 6 ⅔ scoreless innings as the Phillies clinched a payoff berth with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Oct. 3. He followed that up with 6 ⅔ more scoreless innings as Philadelphia won the Wild Card Series with a 2-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals last Saturday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson called Nola a “playoff pitcher.”

“Stuff, demeanor, poise, you name all those things, he's got it all,” the manager said of Nola. “He's even-keeled every day. Doesn't matter whether he's pitching, not pitching, whether he's pitching well, not pitching well, doesn't matter. He goes about his business the same way every day. And with his talent and that type of makeup and all the intangibles he brings, that, to me, makes him a playoff type pitcher, big game pitcher.”

The Braves have yet to announce a starter for Game 3. Speculation is that it will be right-hander Charlie Morton. Thomson said the mystery surrounding the Braves pitching rotation won’t impact the Phillies preparation.

“I'm sure it's going to be a right-hander,” Thomson said, “and we'll probably go with our right-hand lineup.”

The first two games of this series showed just how quickly a team can grab control. The Phillies scored two runs on four straight hits with two outs in the top of the first inning en route to a 7-6 victory in Game 1. The Braves turned a misplayed grounder by Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins into a 3-0 win in Game 2.

“I know what they've got,” Nola said of Braves. “I know what I have. It all comes down to executing all my pitches and hopefully I have all of them working.”

EXTRA INNINGs: The first two hitters in the Phillies lineup — Kyle Schwarber and Hoskins — are a combined 1 for 34 in the postseason.

Thomson said Thursday the two will be in their usual spots in the lineup for Game 3.

“I think Hoskins is getting close,” Thomson said. “He's starting to loft a lot of balls and square up balls. He's just not squaring them up enough. But (Schwarber) is caught in between a little bit. He's just maybe trying to do a little too much. Maybe a day off helps those guys a lot.”

