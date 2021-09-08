Aaron Nola is disappointingly OK in Phillies loss to Brewers

Tuesday’s won’t change that narrative, however.

Nola struggled with his command. He threw 37 pitches and allowed five consecutive hits and three runs in the bottom of the third.

“They battled me,” Nola said. “I thought I made some OK pitches that inning. They just found holes. It’s baseball.”

It's losing baseball. All of the hits in that inning came with two strikes. Nola has at times this season struggled to put batters away.

With one out in the third, Brewers pitcher Eric Laurer hit an infield single that Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis slid and gloved as the ball bounced up the middle. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said if Galvis had been able to throw Lauer out at first base, there would have been two outs with no one on, and the inning could have played out differently.

But Nola should be good enough not to let a single by the opposing pitcher lead to three runs.

“I thought he threw the ball OK tonight,” Girardi said of Nola. “He just made some mistakes up in the zone.

With Nola unable to pitch deep into the game, the Phillies bullpen struggled, allowing six hits and seven runs.