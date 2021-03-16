Aaron Nola hit hard for 3rd straight start, Phillies lose 14-5 to Toronto

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple, scoring three times for the Toronto Blue Jays in a 14-5 spring training win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Clearwater, Florida.
Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola was knocked around for the third straight time, giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks in 22/3 innings. Nola has given up 15 hits in 82/3 innings, seeing his ERA rise to 10.38. Jean Segura had a two-run single, and Andrew McCutchen hit his third double.
For Toronto, Marcus Semien, who homered, George Springer, Teoscar Hernández, Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk all had two hits. Tanner Roark allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in 31/3 innings.
The Blue Jays picked up the option for manager Charlie Montoyo’s contract for 2022. After going 67-95 in his first season, Toronto went 32-28 last year and made the expanded playoff field.
— Associated Press
