Aaron Nola disappoints again as Phillies lose 7-4 to Reds, drop out of first place

Nola has allowed four or more runs in four of his last seven starts. He has allowed nine earned runs in 13 1/3 August innings for a 6.08 ERA. Overall, Nola is 7-7 with a 4.48 ERA. It's shades of 2016, when he finished 6-9 with a 4.78 ERA.

It's hard to imagine the Phillies making the postseason for the first time since 2011 if Nola doesn't get better in a hurry.

"He's really important to us," Girardi said. "It just doesn't fall on him."

Nola probably has eight starts left this season.

"It's kind of a sprint now," he said. "I believe it will always turn around."

Sunday's loss was a sour ending to Philadelphia's nine-game homestand. The Phillies went 5-4, but that's not good enough considering the stand began with three straight wins against the New York Mets the previous weekend.

"It's frustrating," Girardi said. "But we have to put it behind us. It just makes it a little bit harder, but nothing's been easy so far."

The Phillies now head west for six game road trip that begins Tuesday and consists of three game against the Arizona Diamondbacks and three more vs. the San Diego Padres.