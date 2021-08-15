Aaron Nola disappoints again as Phillies lose 7-4 to Reds, drop out of first place

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola tried to bluff his way through the Cincinnati Reds' lineup like a crafty, aging left-hander Sunday afternoon.
There were a couple of problems with that strategy.
First, Nola is 28.
And second, he’s a right-handed power pitcher.
In his latest disappointing start in a subpar season, Nola and the Phillies lost to the Reds 7-4 before 28,544 fans at Citizens Bank Park. With the defeat, Philadelphia (61-57) fell a game behind the first-place Atlanta Braves (62-56) in the National League East.
"It's frustrating, especially going for a series win," Nola said. "I wanted to go deep (into the game) for the guys and give them a chance to win."
Nola allowed six hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. All of the hits came with two strikes.
"He struggled to put guys away," manager Joe Girardi said. "It's execution, bottom line."
Nola seemed reluctant to use his fastball, throwing it on just 38 of his 88 pitches. Meanwhile, he threw 26 curveballs and 13 changeups. Nola's first 14 pitches in the fifth inning were all off-speed. When the top of the fifth was over, the Phillies trailed 4-1. They never caught up.
"Fastball command wasn't there to both sides of the plate," Nola said. "
Nola has allowed four or more runs in four of his last seven starts. He has allowed nine earned runs in 13 1/3 August innings for a 6.08 ERA. Overall, Nola is 7-7 with a 4.48 ERA. It's shades of 2016, when he finished 6-9 with a 4.78 ERA.
It's hard to imagine the Phillies making the postseason for the first time since 2011 if Nola doesn't get better in a hurry.
"He's really important to us," Girardi said. "It just doesn't fall on him."
Nola probably has eight starts left this season.
"It's kind of a sprint now," he said. "I believe it will always turn around."
Sunday's loss was a sour ending to Philadelphia's nine-game homestand. The Phillies went 5-4, but that's not good enough considering the stand began with three straight wins against the New York Mets the previous weekend.
"It's frustrating," Girardi said. "But we have to put it behind us. It just makes it a little bit harder, but nothing's been easy so far."
The Phillies now head west for six game road trip that begins Tuesday and consists of three game against the Arizona Diamondbacks and three more vs. the San Diego Padres.
Much has been made of the Phillies soft schedule the rest of the way. Twenty of their next 28 games are against teams with below .500 records.
But the Phillies aren't good enough to look at any game on their schedule and assume it's a win. Girardi said he didn't want to hear anything about a favorable schedule, and he didn't want the players to hear it either.
"You write up a lot of scripts on paper," the manager said, "and they don't always come to fruition."
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.