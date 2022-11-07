 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin contract news

World Series Astros Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola leaves the game with the bases loaded during the fifth inning of Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

 David J. Phillip, Associated Press

Two days after their improbable run ended with the World Series loss to the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Phillies began the inevitable process of reshaping their roster for 2023.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that Philadelphia had picked up the option on starting pitcher Aaron Nola's contract.

Heyman also reported that pitcher Zach Eflin had opted out of his contract to become a free agent.

The Phillies' decision to pick up Nola’s $16 million was no surprise.

Although he had a disappointing final three starts in the playoffs, Nola is one of baseball’s most durable and effective starting pitchers.

Nola, 29, has thrown at least 200 innings in three of the last four 162-game seasons. He was 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA this year and ranked fourth in baseball among all pitchers with a Baseball Reference WAR of 6.0. At a salary of $16 million, he is a bargain. Nola can become a free agent after next season.

Eflin, 28, has shown the ability to be a middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, but he has struggled with knee injuries. He appeared in just 29 games the past two seasons. He missed all of this July and August with a knee injury and returned in September as a reliever. Eflin appeared in 10 postseason games, allowing four runs and 13 hits in 10 ⅔ innings.

Eflin’s contract included a mutual option for $15 million for next season. Both he and the Phillies would have had to agree for that option to go into effect. Eflin elected to take a $150,000 buyout and is now free to sign with any team, including the Phillies.

