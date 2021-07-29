 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Max Scherzer outduels Zack Wheeler; Phillies drop first game of doubleheader
0 comments

Max Scherzer outduels Zack Wheeler; Phillies drop first game of doubleheader

{{featured_button_text}}
Andrew McCutchen

Andrew McCutchen faces Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals on July 29.

 Mike McGarry

PHILADELPHIA - The National League East Division title is dangling in front of the Phillies.

They just won’t grab it.

Yan Gomes hit a two-run home run off in the top of the seventh off Phillies ace Zack Wheeler to give the Washington Nationals a 3-1 win in the first of a doubleheader of seven-inning games at Citizens Bank Park.

"The seventh is the ninth right there," Wheeler said. "It's a big blow."

The home run made a winner of three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, who could have been Scherzer’s last appearance for the Nationals. He has been the subject of several trade talks this week as Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline approaches.

The lost was a frustrating one for the Phillies (50-51), who began the day four games back of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

It was frustrating because of how well Wheeler pitched. He continued his case to win this year’s Cy Young Award by, allowing seven hits and striking out five.

Scherzer allowed three hits and a run in six innings. The Phillies lone offensive highlight came in the fourth inning when J.T. Realmuto tied the game at one when he pulled a Scherzer slider 382 feet into the left field stands.

That was the score Gomes stepped to the plate with no outs in the seventh after Gerardo Parra’s leadoff double.

Wheeler threw a Gomes 1-1 sinker that he lined 429 feet over the centerfield fence for the winning home run.

'It was right down the middle," Wheeler said of the pitch. " I wanted it inside. It (came) back over the middle, and he made me pay for it."

Before Thursday, the Phillies had won six of Wheeler’s last eight starts. Wheeler has pitched so well this season that it's especially disappointing if the Phillies don't win when he's starting.

"That was a big game for us," he said. "I let us down right there."

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

What was the craziest story in sports yesterday?

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News