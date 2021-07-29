Max Scherzer outduels Zack Wheeler; Phillies drop first game of doubleheader

PHILADELPHIA - The National League East Division title is dangling in front of the Phillies.

They just won’t grab it.

Yan Gomes hit a two-run home run off in the top of the seventh off Phillies ace Zack Wheeler to give the Washington Nationals a 3-1 win in the first of a doubleheader of seven-inning games at Citizens Bank Park.

"The seventh is the ninth right there," Wheeler said. "It's a big blow."

The home run made a winner of three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, who could have been Scherzer’s last appearance for the Nationals. He has been the subject of several trade talks this week as Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline approaches.

The lost was a frustrating one for the Phillies (50-51), who began the day four games back of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

It was frustrating because of how well Wheeler pitched. He continued his case to win this year’s Cy Young Award by, allowing seven hits and striking out five.

Scherzer allowed three hits and a run in six innings. The Phillies lone offensive highlight came in the fourth inning when J.T. Realmuto tied the game at one when he pulled a Scherzer slider 382 feet into the left field stands.