PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos created another Houston memory for himself Friday night.

The Phillies' right fielder leaped over the wall to snare a fly ball and take a home run away from Astros power hitter Alex Bregman in the first inning of Philadelphia's 3-1 win.

It sure beats the memory of the last time Castellanos was in Houston, when he stepped to the plate with two outs and a runner on first in Game 6 of last year’s World Series. Castellanos lofted a fly ball to right field. Kyle Tucker made the running catch in foul territory.

The World Series was over, and the Astros were champions.

“I’m excited to go back to Houston,” Castellanos said after the Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Thursday. “There’s going to be uncomfortable memories I’m going to have to confront being the last out of the World Series.”

In a way, Castellanos has had to confront and overcome the memory of the entire 2022 season.

Friday’s catch was the latest play in what has been a transformative month for Castellanos in his Phillies career. He began Saturday with a .320/.381/.504 slash line. He has been more of the player the Phillies thought they were getting when they signed him to a five-year, $100 million contract before the 2022 season.

“I’m content with personally how I’m doing,” Castellanos said. “There’s a lot of things to be excited about just as a team. A lot of individuals are playing baseball very comfortably.”

Comfortable is a word Castellanos uses a lot. He never seemed comfortable on or off the field last season. Castellanos hit just 13 home runs and had 62 RBIs after hitting 34 home runs with 100 RBIs for the Cincinnati Reds in 2021.

Life came at Castellanos fast last season. He was adjusting to a new city, and he and his wife, Jessica, had a son last May.

Castellanos went through the same transition in his first season in Cincinnati ,when he batted .225 with 14 home runs during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

The difference between Castellanos this season and last year was never more evident than when he blasted a 392-foot home run the opposite way to right field in a 6-5 win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

“When he drives the ball to right-center like that,” manager Rob Thomson said, “that’s the Castellanos I remember. It just shows you right now his mechanics are in the right place. His body is in a great spot. His confidence is in a great spot. He’s being an offensive force for us.”

For Castellanos, it all comes down to feeling at home.

“Knowing myself,” Castellanos said, “when Nick is comfortable, he’s in a good spot.”