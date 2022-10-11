A look at the Phillies' Game 1 win over the Braves

A look at Game 1 of the Phillies-Braves playoff series, won by Philadelphia 7-6 on Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta.

Give him an A

Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia was a disappointment.

The outfielder hit just 13 home runs, his lowest total since his rookie season with the Detroit Tigers in 2014. His slugging percentage was .389.

Most of all, he never seemed all that comfortable in Philadelphia.

All that is forgotten with the way he hit Tuesday.

Castellanos went 3 for 5 with three RBIs to propel the Phillies to a 7-6 win in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Castellanos also made a sliding catch in the bottom of the ninth with one out to help preserve the victory.

Give him an ‘F’

Braves starting pitcher Max Fried got the first two outs of the game.

It quickly went downhill from there.

Fried lasted just 3 ⅓ innings, allowing eight hits and six runs (four earned) to get the loss.

Unsung hero

Seranthony Dominguez looks like he’s back.

Dominguez, who had a an 11.57 ERA in September, needed just 18 pitches to throw a scoreless sixth and seventh innings. He struck out three, and his fastball topped out at 99 mph.

By the numbers

.600

That’s what the Phillies hit (6 for 10) with two outs during the first four innings.

Not coincidentally, Philadelphia scored six of its seven runs during that stretch.

You don’t say

“All fight, that’s all we do. Fried is one of the best in the game. We were able to have a plan and an approach against him. I thought we did a great job of taking the pitches that we needed to and hitting the ones in the zone.” — Bryce Harper on the Phillies; offense

What’s next

Game 2 is at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday in Atlanta.

Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82) will start for the Phillies against Kyle Wright (21-5, 3.19 ERA).