A.C. grad Brett Kennedy begin rehab assignment for Padres: Local minor leaguers update
Local minor leaguers

A.C. grad Brett Kennedy begin rehab assignment for Padres: Local minor leaguers update

Padres Reds Baseball

Brett Kennedy pitches for the Padres against the Reds on Sept. 7, 2018 in Cincinnati. The Atlantic City High School alumnus, who has been pitching in Triple-A this year, began a rehab assignment this past week.

 John Minchillo, Associated Press

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Brett Kennedy began his rehab assignment this past week.

Kennedy, 26, an Atlantic City High School graduate, made his first rehab start with the ACL Padres, the organization's rookie ball team in the Arizona Complex League. He pitched two innings, striking out two on 10 pitches.

Kennedy has played most of the season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas. He made six starts this season and was 1-3 with an 11.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 innings before landing on the injured list June 5.

In his minor-league career, he was 32-23 with a 3.70 ERA in 89 games, including 86 starts. He’d struck out 414 in 421¹/³ innings. The Brigantine resident was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres.

Here are updates on 11 other local players, with stats through Thursday:

Triple A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 26, has been pitching well for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), having not allowed a run in his last five innings (since June 27). In July, he was 0-0 and had struck out four in 4 ²/³ innings. In 19 minor-league games, he was 1-1 with a 5.29 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 innings.

The Egg Harbor Township resident was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout.

RHP Joe Gatto, 26, is playing for the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), for whom he's 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA and 11 strikeouts in eight appearances. In 19 appearances this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he was 1-3 with a 2.35 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30²/³ innings. In 141 career minor-league games, he was 29-34 with a 4.64 ERA and 402 strikeouts in 479 innings.

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.

RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, has been on the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list since June 25 with a left back disc injury. He is with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

It’s been an up-and-down year for Stashak, who is in his second minor-league stint of the season. He’s pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances. He allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15²/³ innings, striking out 26.

The Mays Landing resident was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.

Double A

RHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, has been on the 7-day injured list with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) since June 22.

Through five starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 22, is with the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks). He was hitting .167 (11 for 66) with three homers in 19 games with them.

In 38 games this season with two minor league teams, Kennedy was batting .260 (46 for 177) with six doubles, eight homers, 22 runs and 27 RBIs. In 257 career minor league games, he was hitting .278 (269 for 966) with 19 homers and 128 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, is with the Reading Fightin Phils. In 21 appearances between Reading and Lehigh Valley, Warren was 1-1 with a 6.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 25 innings.

In 116 career minor-league appearances, he had a 3.19 ERA with 262 strikeouts in 174²/³ innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.

Single A (high)

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 22, was 0-6 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts for the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox). He had struck out 75 in 52¹/³ innings.

In 32 career minor-league games, he was 3-15 with a 5.17 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 118 ¹/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

LT Struble (Hammonton), 25, has played for three teams in the New York Mets system this season. He is currently with the Brooklyn Cyclones and was hitting .213 (10 for 47) in 20 games.

In 29 games overall this season, Struble was hitting .243 (17 for 70) with eight runs, a double, a triple, eight RBIs, 15 walks and five stolen bases in six tries. For his minor league career, he was hitting .238 (29 for 122) with two doubles, a triple, 13 RBIs, 22 runs scored and nine stolen bases. The Hammonton resident was selected in the 29th round of the 2019 draft by the Mets.

Single A (low)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, had been on the 7-day injured list with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins) since June 21. It’s the second injury of the year for Mooney, who is 0-1 with a 0.56 ERA in six games, including five starts, this year. He’d allowed just three runs, one earned, on eight hits and nine walks with 26 strikeouts in 16 innings.

The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He made his pro debut May 6.

Rookie League

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City) is with the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complex League affiliate of Los Angeles. He made his first appearance July 8, allowing a three-run homer. The 21-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is with the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He has made two appearances, allowing three runs in two innings, striking out four. The 19-year-old from Cape May Court House signed a minor-league deal last June.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 JRusso@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_Russo

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 JRusso@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

