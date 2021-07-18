A.C. grad Brett Kennedy begin rehab assignment for Padres: Local minor leaguers update

In 32 career minor-league games, he was 3-15 with a 5.17 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 118 ¹/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

LT Struble (Hammonton), 25, has played for three teams in the New York Mets system this season. He is currently with the Brooklyn Cyclones and was hitting .213 (10 for 47) in 20 games.

In 29 games overall this season, Struble was hitting .243 (17 for 70) with eight runs, a double, a triple, eight RBIs, 15 walks and five stolen bases in six tries. For his minor league career, he was hitting .238 (29 for 122) with two doubles, a triple, 13 RBIs, 22 runs scored and nine stolen bases. The Hammonton resident was selected in the 29th round of the 2019 draft by the Mets.

Single A (low)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, had been on the 7-day injured list with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins) since June 21. It’s the second injury of the year for Mooney, who is 0-1 with a 0.56 ERA in six games, including five starts, this year. He’d allowed just three runs, one earned, on eight hits and nine walks with 26 strikeouts in 16 innings.