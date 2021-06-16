Phils lose to Dodgers and lose Harper and Segura to injury

LOS ANGELES — An already difficult road trip could become even more challenging if the Phillies have to play this week without Bryce Harper and Jean Segura.

Harper left Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers with tightness in his lower back. He appeared to aggravate his back when he swung and missed on a fastball in the fourth inning. Joe Girardi said Harper is day to day, but it seems unlikely he'll play Wednesday.

Segura's injury may be significant. The team's leading hitter left in the ninth after he beat out an infield grounder to extend the game. Segura was safe at first on an error by Albert Pujols and immediately limped off the field.

"I don't want to say pretty bad," Girardi said when asked to describe Segura's groin injury. "But my guess is he's not a player for us tomorrow. Until we have the doctors examine him. Jean's a tough kid. He doesn't come out too often."

The Phillies started their six-game road trip with two losses at Dodger Stadium, stalling any momentum created from their two-game sweep last weekend of the Yankees. They face Clayton Kershaw in Wednesday's series finale before starting a three-game series in San Francisco against the National League's best team. The road is only getting tougher.