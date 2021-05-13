 Skip to main content
Phillies to increase ballpark capacity by 5,000 fans before opening in full on June 12
Phillies to increase ballpark capacity by 5,000 fans before opening in full on June 12

Brewers Phillies Baseball

General view of Citizens Bank Park during the third inning of a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

 Derik Hamilton

The Philadelphia Phillies will increase the seating capacity at Citizens Bank Park by 5,000 fans later this month before opening the stadium to 100% capacity June 12.

The city announced earlier this week that it was loosening coronavirus restrictions and that stadiums could have up to 50% capacity starting May 21. The Phillies will increase their capacity from 11,000 fans to 16,000 fans when they begin a three-game series on May 21 against Boston.

They’ll be able to host that many fans for nine games before the city said they can fill the stadium June 12 against the Yankees.

The Yankees drew an average of 43,244 fans per game when they visited South Philadelphia in 2018.

“This is a very exciting time in the City of Philadelphia as we begin to return to some sense of normalcy,” said Phillies executive vice president David Buck. “There is nothing better than the energy and enthusiasm that Phillies fans bring to Citizens Bank Park. We look forward to welcoming even more fans back to enjoy the ballpark experience.”

It’s time for sports to get back to normal — Mike Sielski

Fans will be still required to wear face coverings, and tailgating will be permitted in the parking lots. A limited number of seating pods will be available, the Phillies said, for fans who prefer to remain in a socially-distanced environment.

The Phillies said they will be in touch with season-ticket holders regarding their seating locations, and single-game tickets are on sale for games through June 10. The tickets for the remaining games go on sale May 25.

“The more fans, the better the atmosphere,” said Phillies manager Joe Girardi. “I can’t imagine what that’s going to be like. I haven’t been to Philly [when it’s full capacity] except as an opposing team. I’m really actually looking forward to it.”

