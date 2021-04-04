Phillies sweep Braves to open season 3-0

“I don’t think any of us are kind of surprised by the starts we got from those three guys,” Knapp said. “It’s kind of how we planned it. It’s a great start for us. I think we’re all really excited, but we also aren’t surprised by the outcome.”

In addition to the starters, the bullpen, a consistent source of dismay last season, has thrown 7 1/3 scoreless innings this season.

The top four hitters in the Braves order — Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman and Marcel Ozuna — went 3 for 44 in the series.

“Everybody did their job,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “To limit (the Braves) to as few runs as we did is really not easy to do. Again, I’m going to say it. That’s an explosive lineup that’s extremely dangerous. Our guys executed pitches.”

So far, the Phillies have complimented that pitching with timely hitting.

Bohm stepped to the plate with the score tied, one out and runners on first and second in the bottom of the eighth. He lined a 1-2 hanging slider from Braves reliever Chris Martin into centerfield for an RBI single, scoring Rhys Hoskins.

“I didn’t panic once it got to two strikes,” Bohm said. “He made a mistake, and it worked out.”