Phillies sweep Braves to open season 3-0

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies fans can admit it.
The numbers are there probably deep in the hidden recesses of their minds.
162-0.
The Phillies improved to 3-0 in this 162-game season with a 2-1 win over the defending National League East champion Atlanta Braves before an Easter Sunday crowd of 10,773 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Alec Bohm knocked in the winning run with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning.
“I think we knew coming in that these first couple of series were going to be important, and we have a chance to go out and get a real advantage on the league and the division,” said Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp, who hit a solo home run Sunday. “It definitely went according to plan. They’ve been in the playoffs. They know what it takes. But for us to take three games is huge for us.”
Bohm’s hit made sure a stellar effort from Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin did not go for naught.
Eflin threw 23 pitches in the first inning. It took him 57 pitches to get through the next six innings. Eflin struck out eight and allowed four hits in seven innings.
The reason the Phillies are 3-0 is pitching. Philadelphia starters Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Eflin combined to allow 11 hits and three runs in 20 2/3 innings against the Braves. The three struck out 24 and walked one.
“I don’t think any of us are kind of surprised by the starts we got from those three guys,” Knapp said. “It’s kind of how we planned it. It’s a great start for us. I think we’re all really excited, but we also aren’t surprised by the outcome.”
In addition to the starters, the bullpen, a consistent source of dismay last season, has thrown 7 1/3 scoreless innings this season.
The top four hitters in the Braves order — Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman and Marcel Ozuna — went 3 for 44 in the series.
“Everybody did their job,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “To limit (the Braves) to as few runs as we did is really not easy to do. Again, I’m going to say it. That’s an explosive lineup that’s extremely dangerous. Our guys executed pitches.”
So far, the Phillies have complimented that pitching with timely hitting.
Bohm stepped to the plate with the score tied, one out and runners on first and second in the bottom of the eighth. He lined a 1-2 hanging slider from Braves reliever Chris Martin into centerfield for an RBI single, scoring Rhys Hoskins.
“I didn’t panic once it got to two strikes,” Bohm said. “He made a mistake, and it worked out.”
The Braves scored just three runs in the series. The last time Philadelphia allowed less runs in a season’s first three games was 1915, when it allowed two runs in two wins over the Boston Braves and a defeat of the New York Giants. The Phillies reached the World Series that season.
But before Phillies fans get too carried away by this season’s fast start, they should be reminded that Philadelphia started 4-0 in 2019. The Phillies finished that season 81-81 and in fourth place in the National League East, 16 games back of the first-place Braves.
Also, a big test for the Phillies arrives Monday and Tuesday when the back end of the starting rotation takes the Citizens Bank Park mound against the New York Mets.
Matt Moore, who threw last year in Japan, will start Monday's 7:05 p.m. game for the Phillies. Chase Anderson, who had a 7.22 ERA in seven starts and 10 appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays last season, will start Tuesday. They are projected to face Mets ace and two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman, respectively.
The Phillies signed both as free agents in the offseason to give the rotation more experience and depth.
But for now, the Phillies and fans will revel in a sweep of the Braves where two of the games were decided by one run.
“Last year we struggled in these type of games,” Girardi said. “It gives us confidence moving forward. But there’s a long way to go, but it’s better than the alternative. Every game counts. April is just as important as any other month.”
