Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius has pseudogout in his right elbow, but could return next week

LOS ANGELES — Didi Gregorius has finally received an explanation for the inflammation in his right elbow. He was diagnosed Tuesday with pseudogout, Phillies general manager Sam Fuld said.

"There are calcium crystals that formed in the blood. It's a pretty rare condition," Fuld said. "But it's one that is not particularly concerning. We spent the last couple of days just trying to identify the best plan of care."

Pseudogout is a "form of arthritis characterized by sudden, painful swelling" in a joint, according to the Mayo Clinic. Gregorius has not played since May 12, as his elbow swelled. He thought it was caused by diving for a ball or being hit by a pitch. But the inflammation failed to subside and he felt discomfort last week during his rehab assignment with triple-A Lehigh Valley.

"I think it just took a long time to figure it out and get some clarity," Fuld said. "But he's seen multiple doctors. Everybody seems to be aligned and on the same page now. Finally, for Didi's sake, we can get him at the 1-yard line in creating a clear plan. It's frustrating for him and everybody else involved. But him in particular. Whenever you get hurt, you want to have a clear path to get back. So I feel for him."