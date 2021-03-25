Phillies set new protocol for Citizens Bank Park ahead of next week's opener

New bag and backpack policy: To speed up entry, guests are prohibited from bringing bags and backpacks to the ballpark. Only single-compartment purses, medical bags and diaper bags will be permitted. Approved bags can be no larger than 16”x16”x8” and will be subject to inspection upon entry in accordance with MLB security regulations. Guests may discard or return the prohibited items to their vehicle, as well as store them in a new BinBox locker on Citizens Bank Way ($10 fee).

Clean Team and hand-sanitizer stations: All areas of the ballpark where fans can go will be cleaned and disinfected before, during and after each game by a newly created “Clean Team” using processes and products approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Protection Agency specifically for use against COVID-19. Fans may also use hundreds of touchless hand sanitizing stations.

Cashless points of sale: The Phillies have enabled contactless and cashless payments across all points of sale, so guests can purchase concessions and merchandise using the safer cashless method.