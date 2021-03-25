Phillies set new protocol for Citizens Bank Park ahead of next week's opener

The Philadelphia Phillies will allow a limited number of fans back to baseball at Citizens Bank Park, starting on Opening Day at 3:05 p.m. Thursday against the Atlanta Braves.
Among the new rules is that tailgating in the parking lots will not be permitted.
Along with the excitement of the fans’ return to the ballpark experience, there will be enhanced safety guidelines and protocols for attending home games.
The guidelines were created in conjunction with Major League Baseball, the City of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“We are very excited to welcome our fans back to baseball,” said Sal DeAngelis, the Phillies’ director of operations/security, in a news release. “Our goal has always been to provide a fun and safe experience for all who come to our ballpark. With this, fans should be mindful of new protocols and procedures at Citizens Bank Park for the 2021 season.”
Guests should plan their trip to the ballpark by visiting phillies.com/fanhealth.
Protocols at Citizens Bank Park
Face coverings: All attendees 2 and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on ballpark property, other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.
New bag and backpack policy: To speed up entry, guests are prohibited from bringing bags and backpacks to the ballpark. Only single-compartment purses, medical bags and diaper bags will be permitted. Approved bags can be no larger than 16”x16”x8” and will be subject to inspection upon entry in accordance with MLB security regulations. Guests may discard or return the prohibited items to their vehicle, as well as store them in a new BinBox locker on Citizens Bank Way ($10 fee).
Clean Team and hand-sanitizer stations: All areas of the ballpark where fans can go will be cleaned and disinfected before, during and after each game by a newly created “Clean Team” using processes and products approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Protection Agency specifically for use against COVID-19. Fans may also use hundreds of touchless hand sanitizing stations.
Cashless points of sale: The Phillies have enabled contactless and cashless payments across all points of sale, so guests can purchase concessions and merchandise using the safer cashless method.
Social distancing: It is important that fans practice social distancing of at least 6 feet inside and outside Citizens Bank Park. Fans are asked to be aware of visual markers, as well as verbal cues from game-day staff, throughout the ballpark to help maintain a safe environment.
Mobile ticketing: Ticketing will now be 100% mobile through the MLB Ballpark App to create a more secure and safer entry for fans, with seating in assigned “pods.” All fans should have their mobile ticket ready to scan when approaching the ballpark gate.
Easier parking and gate entry: To decrease higher-traffic areas, each game ticket will include the entrance gate, which allows quick and easy access into the ballpark. Parking passes are also accessible through the MLB Ballpark App.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
