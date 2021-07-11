Phillies select Florida high school pitcher in first round

For the second year in a row, the Philadelphia Phillies drafted a high school pitcher in the first round.

With the No. 13 pick Sunday night, the Phillies selected right-hander Andrew Painter from Calvary Christian Academy in Florida.

Last year at No. 15, Philadelphia picked right-hander Mick Abel from Oregon.

"It's an unreal moment," Painter said to Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times. "It still hasn't settled in. ... It's really just the beginning of it."

Painter throws a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup, and gets up to 97 and 98 mph. He ranks the changeup as his best off-speed pitch.

He was named the 2021 Gatorade Florida Baseball Player of the Year after going 6-1 with a 0.31 ERA while holding opponents to a .119 batting average during his senior season. He struck out just over two batters per inning pitched (91 SO in 45.1 IP) and retired 54% of the batters he faced via strikeout. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Painter was also selected as a Baseball America High School All-American.