Phillies select Florida high school pitcher in first round

For the second year in a row, the Philadelphia Phillies drafted a high school pitcher in the first round.
With the No. 13 pick Sunday night, the Phillies selected right-hander Andrew Painter from Calvary Christian Academy in Florida.
Last year at No. 15, Philadelphia picked right-hander Mick Abel from Oregon.
"It's an unreal moment," Painter said to Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times. "It still hasn't settled in. ... It's really just the beginning of it."
Painter throws a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup, and gets up to 97 and 98 mph. He ranks the changeup as his best off-speed pitch.
He was named the 2021 Gatorade Florida Baseball Player of the Year after going 6-1 with a 0.31 ERA while holding opponents to a .119 batting average during his senior season. He struck out just over two batters per inning pitched (91 SO in 45.1 IP) and retired 54% of the batters he faced via strikeout. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Painter was also selected as a Baseball America High School All-American.
“Andrew is a tremendous physical talent and an exceptional young man,” said Brian Barber, the Phillies' director of amateur scouting in a news release. “We have seen Andrew in every game he has pitched during the last 12 months and could not be more excited to select him. His fastball sits 94 to 98 miles per hour with great feel, and he can throw four pitches for strikes.”
Painter was a teammate of Dante Girardi, the son of Phillies manager Joe Girardi, for two years at Calvary Christian.
"We had an opportunity to get some inside information on some of his background and makeup," Barber said to the Courier Times.
Painter said his family and the Girardis know each other pretty well.
"Joe was always around before practice, raking the field," Painter said. "We'd always talk."
In 2018, the Pompano Beach, Florida, native played for the USA Baseball 15U National Team in Panama, where he won a gold medal and earned an All-World Team selection.
The Phillies are scheduled to make their first three selections Monday in the second round (No. 49 overall), third round (No. 84 overall) and fourth round (No. 114 overall), and then will have the 13th pick in each round (5-20) for the remainder of the draft.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
