PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies won with a stirring comeback Wednesday night.

But the night’s big theme was the health of starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, who left the contest with right forearm tenderness.

The Phillies rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5 before 32,641 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night. The Phillies (12-13) began the eighth with four straight hits, including RBI singles from J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm. Nick Castellanos finished 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs.

After the game, the news was as positive as it could be on Walker, who will see a doctor Thursday.

“My elbow got tight a little bit in the second inning,” he said. “I just didn’t really have command, didn’t really know where it was going too much. After that, it kind of loosened up a little bit … still lingering the next two innings and just wanted to be smart with it.”

Walker said he was not concerned.

“I probably could have kept going, but we didn’t want to make it worse,” he said. “It’s definitely sore now, but it’s not as bad as we thought it was.”

Walker threw just four innings and 68 pitches. His velocity was down. His four-seam fastball averaged 92.4 mph, down from a season average of 93.4. Walker threw just one four-seam fastball in the fourth inning, and it was 91.7 mph.

The Mariners hit four balls with exit velocities of more than 100 mph. Former Phillies shortstop J.P. Crawford lined a grand slam 420 feet over the center field fence in the second inning. Julio Rodriguez followed with a 404-foot solo shot.

An injury to Walker would be the latest mishap to the Phillies starting rotation.

The Phillies pitching woes began in spring training. Highly-touted prospect Andrew Painter was projected to be the No. 5 starter. But he was shut down after one spring training start with a sprained UCL ligament in his throwing arm.

Ranger Suarez returned from the World Baseball Classic with an elbow injury. He is slated to begin a rehabilitation assignment by throwing two innings with the double-A Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday. Thomson said he expected Suarez to need at least three to four starts before he returned to the Phillies' rotation.

As for Wednesday’s win, the Phillies once again showed their resiliency.

They trailed 5-2 heading to the bottom of the second. It would have been easy on rainy, cold April night to punt on the game, especially after Walker left.

“We have a lot of guys who want to win and don’t like losing,” Castellanos said. “When you do that, you always are finding a way to persevere and come through regardless of the situation.”