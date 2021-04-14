Phillies put Haseley on restricted list, call up Moniak

The Philadelphia Phillies centerfield situation took a concerning turn Wednesday.
The Phillies put centerfielder Adam Haseley on the restricted list for personal reasons with no timetable to return.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said the club had not planned to make a roster move with Haseley on Wednesday. Girardi spoke with Haseley via the phone Wednesday.
“We had a nice talk today,” Girardi said, “and I think we all agreed that this was probably the best, and we’ll move forward.
Girardi declined to reveal more about Haseley’s situation to reporters before the Phillies played at the New York Mets on Wednesday night.
“I’m not going to get into it. It’s personal reasons, and we have no timetable (for his return),” Girardi said. “We’re all thinking about Adam.”
To take Haseley’s spot, the Phillies promoted Mickey Moniak from the Lehigh Valley alternate training facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The Phillies selected the 25-year-old Haseley with No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft. Haseley and Roman Quinn had shared the centerfield position this season.
Both had struggled. Haseley was batting .190 with a .190 on-base percentage and a .238 slugging percentage.
As is often the case in baseball, Haseley, like many other struggling players, has found himself in the spotlight – and not in a good way – in recent games.
On Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader with the Mets, Haseley misjudged a fly ball and watched it fall for a single in the fifth inning. The Mets scored three runs that inning enroute to a 4-0 victory. Haseley was also hitless in his last 10 at-bats.
Moniak called Haseley one of his closest friends in the organization. Moniak was the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft. He struggled his first few years in the minors. The Phillies hope Moniak, who is now 22 and bigger and stronger than in his first few years in pro baseball, has turned the corner. He impressed in spring training with a .385 on-base percentage and two home runs.
“It’s good to be back,” said Moniak, who made his big league debut last season.
Moniak was 3 for 14 as a bench player with the Phillies last season. He will have a much different role this season. Girardi said the left-handed Moniak will get most of the starts when the opponents start a right-handed pitcher.
“It’s different than last year,” Moniak said. “I have a better idea of what’s to come. I’m excited to go out there and help the team win. My whole mindset is to play hard every single pitch, stay within myself.”
But like many around the Phillies, Moniak’s thoughts were with Haseley on Wednesday.
Moniak did not get a chance to speak with Haseley ton Wednesday but planned to reach out to him soon.
“I just hope he’s ok,” Moniak said.
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
