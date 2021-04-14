Phillies put Haseley on restricted list, call up Moniak

As is often the case in baseball, Haseley, like many other struggling players, has found himself in the spotlight – and not in a good way – in recent games.

On Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader with the Mets, Haseley misjudged a fly ball and watched it fall for a single in the fifth inning. The Mets scored three runs that inning enroute to a 4-0 victory. Haseley was also hitless in his last 10 at-bats.

Moniak called Haseley one of his closest friends in the organization. Moniak was the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft. He struggled his first few years in the minors. The Phillies hope Moniak, who is now 22 and bigger and stronger than in his first few years in pro baseball, has turned the corner. He impressed in spring training with a .385 on-base percentage and two home runs.

“It’s good to be back,” said Moniak, who made his big league debut last season.

Moniak was 3 for 14 as a bench player with the Phillies last season. He will have a much different role this season. Girardi said the left-handed Moniak will get most of the starts when the opponents start a right-handed pitcher.