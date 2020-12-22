Phillies promote former player Sam Fuld, 39, to general manager

Fuld has been in the Phillies’ organization since 2017. He spent his first two seasons as a player information coordinator, which involved delivering analytical information to the coaching staff and helping the staff use that information. Fuld was most recently the director of integrative baseball performance in which he oversaw athletic training, strength and conditioning and nutrition.

The Phillies have not made the postseason or had a winning record since 2011.

“I’ve witnessed a lot of positive progression with the organization the past few years,” Fuld said. “Anytime you go through a transition, which we have over the past few years, there are challenges, there are bumps on the road that are inevitable. I’m excited about continuing to integrate our departments. There’s so much information out there. The really good organizations are able to take that information, synthesize it, digest it and create really good ways of evaluating players and developing players.”

The Phillies also announced two other front office changes Tuesday. Jorge Velandia, a former special assistant to the general manager, has been promoted to assistant general manager. Terry Ryan, who was with the Phillies as a special assignment scout, has been promoted to special assistant to the general manager.