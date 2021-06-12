Phillies president Dombrowski considers late Darren Daulton one his best deadline deals

Johnson, an All-Star and Gold Glove catcher that season, concurred.

"There was a big emotional change when Daulton came in," Johnson said. "When Dutch Daulton came in, I believe he brought a different style of energy and a different style of leadership. He really changed the way we thought and the way we played. He was a big pickup."

Though he knew of his reputation, Dombrowski said he was still surprised at how quickly Daulton took command.

"Yeah, a little bit," Dombrowski said. "It's a rarity even when you are a leader or a guy who has been around to be able to do what he did. It took him about three days before he closed the clubhouse door with our team that year and kind of let them have it. He kind of presented his thought process, so, yeah, I was a little bit surprised that he would be that vocal in such a short time period and pleasantly so.

"That just shows how good of a player he was and how good of a leader he was. This guy was a presence. There aren't many guys made like him. When he walked into the room he had the respect of everybody. I had never seen anybody with quite that kind of presence and I don't know if I have ever seen anybody since then have quite that presence."