 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillies prepare for 2-game series vs. Yankees
0 comments
MLB

Phillies prepare for 2-game series vs. Yankees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Segura's 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3

The Phillies celebrate after Jean Segura hit a game-winning two-run single off Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Martin during the 10th inning of Thursday's game in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

Taking two of three from the Nationals was a good way to start June.

Walking off twice against the Braves was even better.

But holding your own this weekend against the New York Yankees? That might be enough for people to start believing in the Philadelphia Phillies as the summer nears.

The Phillies are in the midst of a challenging month, and business is about to pick up Saturday when they open a two-game series at 4:05 p.m. against the Yanks, who come to town after taking two of three from the underwhelming Twins.

"They're important games," manager Joe Girardi said after Thursday's 4-3 walk-off win over the Braves. "We're chasing the Mets, so every game is an important game."

The Yankees enter Thursday with the sixth-fewest runs in the majors, but they scored 22 times over three games this week in Minnesota. Their lineup — which still includes Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton — seems to be warming up after a slow start. It could be getting hot just in time for hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies reshuffled their rotation Thursday to have Aaron Nola start Sunday instead of Spencer Howard. The Phillies are still a game below .500, but they're also in second place. And they seem to be planning for their best shot against the Yankees, who are likely to start right-handers Jameson Taillon and Domingo German.

The Yankees went 12-14 in a disappointing April before responding in May by going 17-11. They used three days in Minneapolis to right themselves after getting swept last weekend by the Red Sox in the Bronx. They homered eight times, with Stanton going deep three times in the last two games.

They come to Philly three games above .500, and they'll likely bring their fans, too. The Phillies have struggled this month to draw fans despite the ballpark's operating at full capacity. That should change this weekend with baseball's biggest draw in town.

It might not be friendly confines for the Phils, but the two games will provide them a chance to pull a seemingly tepid fan base back to the ballpark.

And the rest of the month will present a clear indication of whether the Phillies can make a run.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News