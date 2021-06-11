Phillies prepare for 2-game series vs. Yankees

Taking two of three from the Nationals was a good way to start June.
Walking off twice against the Braves was even better.
But holding your own this weekend against the New York Yankees? That might be enough for people to start believing in the Philadelphia Phillies as the summer nears.
The Phillies are in the midst of a challenging month, and business is about to pick up Saturday when they open a two-game series at 4:05 p.m. against the Yanks, who come to town after taking two of three from the underwhelming Twins.
"They're important games," manager Joe Girardi said after Thursday's 4-3 walk-off win over the Braves. "We're chasing the Mets, so every game is an important game."
The Yankees enter Thursday with the sixth-fewest runs in the majors, but they scored 22 times over three games this week in Minnesota. Their lineup — which still includes Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton — seems to be warming up after a slow start. It could be getting hot just in time for hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies reshuffled their rotation Thursday to have Aaron Nola start Sunday instead of Spencer Howard. The Phillies are still a game below .500, but they're also in second place. And they seem to be planning for their best shot against the Yankees, who are likely to start right-handers Jameson Taillon and Domingo German.
The Yankees went 12-14 in a disappointing April before responding in May by going 17-11. They used three days in Minneapolis to right themselves after getting swept last weekend by the Red Sox in the Bronx. They homered eight times, with Stanton going deep three times in the last two games.
They come to Philly three games above .500, and they'll likely bring their fans, too. The Phillies have struggled this month to draw fans despite the ballpark's operating at full capacity. That should change this weekend with baseball's biggest draw in town.
It might not be friendly confines for the Phils, but the two games will provide them a chance to pull a seemingly tepid fan base back to the ballpark.
And the rest of the month will present a clear indication of whether the Phillies can make a run.
