Phillies prepare for 2-game series vs. Yankees

Taking two of three from the Nationals was a good way to start June.

Walking off twice against the Braves was even better.

But holding your own this weekend against the New York Yankees? That might be enough for people to start believing in the Philadelphia Phillies as the summer nears.

The Phillies are in the midst of a challenging month, and business is about to pick up Saturday when they open a two-game series at 4:05 p.m. against the Yanks, who come to town after taking two of three from the underwhelming Twins.

"They're important games," manager Joe Girardi said after Thursday's 4-3 walk-off win over the Braves. "We're chasing the Mets, so every game is an important game."

The Yankees enter Thursday with the sixth-fewest runs in the majors, but they scored 22 times over three games this week in Minnesota. Their lineup — which still includes Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton — seems to be warming up after a slow start. It could be getting hot just in time for hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.