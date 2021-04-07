Phillies power way to series win over Mets

Hoskins lined a 92 mph fastball 362 feet the opposite way into the right-field stands for a solo home run.

Two batters later, Bohm blasted another low 90s fastball 436 feet into the centerfield stands for a three-run shot. In addition to the home run, Hoskins also doubled twice. He has seven extra-base hits on the season.

“I think it’s really encouraging that he found his swing so early in the season,” Girardi said. “He’s doing a ton of damage for us.”

Meanwhile, Nola struggled. He lasted just four innings, throwing 92 pitches but allowing just one run. Nola’s day ended when he struck out the Mets’ No. 3 hitter, Michael Conforto, looking at a 78.8 mph knuckle-curveball with the bases loaded.

“It was a grind,” Nola said. ‘They battled me pretty hard. I did everything I could to keep (the Mets to) one (run). We got the win. That’s what matters.”

The Phillies bullpen and Realmuto did the rest. Realmuto’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth made it 7-1. Philadelphia relievers continued their early-season success by allowing one run over the final five innings.

“I like the arms. I like how they prepare,” Girardi said of bullpen. “It’s been fun to watch.”