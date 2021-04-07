Phillies power way to series win over Mets

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies’ bats came to life Wednesday afternoon and gave fans another reason to believe that 2021 is headed in a positive direction.
Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit home runs as the Phillies beat the New York Mets 8-2 before 10,807 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia finished its first homestand of the season 5-1.
“We had a good homestand,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “We need to continue to play well.”
The Phillies began Wednesday with just two home runs on the season.
Although it’s early in the season, Wednesday was an intriguing game for the Phillies. The Mets (1-2) are a division rival, and it’s never too early to start beating National League East competitors.
Philadelphia started the season and homestand by sweeping the defending division champion Atlanta Braves.
The Phillies then won the first game of the Mets series Monday by outlasting New York ace and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.
A loss Wednesday, and Philadelphia would have finished the homestand 4-2. After the 4-0 start, that would have been less than satisfying and a sign that perhaps the Phillies are a bit of a fluke.
Philadelphia also appeared to have an advantage, because Wednesday’s game matched Phillies ace Aaron Nola against New York’s No. 3 starter David Peterson. The Phillies quickly jumped on the left-hander.
Hoskins lined a 92 mph fastball 362 feet the opposite way into the right-field stands for a solo home run.
Two batters later, Bohm blasted another low 90s fastball 436 feet into the centerfield stands for a three-run shot. In addition to the home run, Hoskins also doubled twice. He has seven extra-base hits on the season.
“I think it’s really encouraging that he found his swing so early in the season,” Girardi said. “He’s doing a ton of damage for us.”
Meanwhile, Nola struggled. He lasted just four innings, throwing 92 pitches but allowing just one run. Nola’s day ended when he struck out the Mets’ No. 3 hitter, Michael Conforto, looking at a 78.8 mph knuckle-curveball with the bases loaded.
“It was a grind,” Nola said. ‘They battled me pretty hard. I did everything I could to keep (the Mets to) one (run). We got the win. That’s what matters.”
The Phillies bullpen and Realmuto did the rest. Realmuto’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth made it 7-1. Philadelphia relievers continued their early-season success by allowing one run over the final five innings.
“I like the arms. I like how they prepare,” Girardi said of bullpen. “It’s been fun to watch.”
The Phillies are off Thursday and will begin a seven-game road trip that consists of three games against the Braves in Atlanta starting Friday and four against the Mets next week.
“I’m dreading packing my baseball bag,” Girardi said with a smile. “It’s a different game. The comfort of your home is nice. I think we have a group that’s traveled enough (and) can make a hotel room comfortable. We just need to go play our game.”
