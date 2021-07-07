Phillies plan to sit Herrera after rough stretch in leadoff spot

CHICAGO — Odúbel Herrera was one of the team's hottest hitters when Joe Girardi decided at the end of May to start batting the outfielder every day at the top of the Phillies' lineup.

It seemed like an easy decision: The Phillies were searching for production at the top of the order and Herrera had been batting .303 with a .880 OPS over the previous three weeks.

But that success faded as Herrera has since been one of baseball's least productive leadoff hitters. And that led to Girardi resting Herrera for what the manager says could be a couple of days.

"He played so well for us and the last three weeks have been kind of a struggle," Girardi said Tuesday. "So I thought maybe I'd give him a couple days and see if that refreshes him."

Herrera said he's been playing through a sore ankle and wrist, but the injuries are not thought to be serious. He homered on Monday but still has a .268 on-base percentage since May 30 when batting leadoff. It's the sixth-lowest mark in the majors during that stretch among leadoff hitters.

His OPS (.688) is more than 100 points lower than where it was on June 1, and he last worked a walk on June 14. Entering Tuesday, he was the only player in the National League to have 70 plate appearances since June 15 without one walk.