Phillies place reliever Archie Bradley on 10-day IL

Archie Bradley just didn’t feel right when he pitched Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies reliever landed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. Philadelphia recalled reliever JoJo Romero from the alternate training site in Lehigh Valley to take Bradley’s place. The Phillies were scheduled to conclude their three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves on Sunday night.

Bradley isn’t quite sure when the injury occurred. He gave up hits to two of the three batters he faced in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

“It’s not something I can pinpoint,” he said in a Zoom call with reporters Sunday afternoon. “It wasn’t one particular act that I felt it on. When I got done (Saturday), I wasn’t very happy with the results. I was kind of sitting there, and I was like, “Man, I can really feel this in my side. I’m going to say something.’”

Bradley said he has no history of oblique troubles.

“This is new to me,” he said. “I don’t know how really bad it is yet. I’ve dealt with some minor things here and there but never had anything on the oblique or rib side.”