Phillies place reliever Archie Bradley on 10-day IL

Archie Bradley just didn’t feel right when he pitched Saturday night.
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies reliever landed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. Philadelphia recalled reliever JoJo Romero from the alternate training site in Lehigh Valley to take Bradley’s place. The Phillies were scheduled to conclude their three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves on Sunday night.
Bradley isn’t quite sure when the injury occurred. He gave up hits to two of the three batters he faced in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
“It’s not something I can pinpoint,” he said in a Zoom call with reporters Sunday afternoon. “It wasn’t one particular act that I felt it on. When I got done (Saturday), I wasn’t very happy with the results. I was kind of sitting there, and I was like, “Man, I can really feel this in my side. I’m going to say something.’”
Bradley said he has no history of oblique troubles.
“This is new to me,” he said. “I don’t know how really bad it is yet. I’ve dealt with some minor things here and there but never had anything on the oblique or rib side.”
So far this season, Phillies manager Joe Girardi had used Bradley to navigate the strength of an opponent’s batting order in the seventh or eighth inning. Bradley’s four-seam fastball averaged 93 mph this season, down from 94.2 last year and 95.5 mph in 2019.
“I’m not pumping 97, 98 like I want to,” Bradley said. “But I found a way to get it done and pitch and be a professional. I would love to see my (stuff) bounce back up to 95-97. Maybe this gives me a chance to re-evaluate some things.”
The Phillies signed Bradley to a one-year, $6 million contract in offseason. He was a big part of the Phillies' plan to revamp a bullpen that was one of the worst in baseball history last season. Philadelphia relievers had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 189 innings last year.
The 2021 Philadelphia bullpen began Sunday with a 3.95 ERA. Relievers had allowed 21 hits and 14 runs in 27 1/3 innings. Bradley has appeared in four games this season, allowing four hits and two runs in three innings.
“We’re still figuring out the best way to make this run,” Bradley said. “Ultimately, we’re just trying to pick each other up.”
Now, it’s Romero’s turn to pick up the injured Bradley.
Romero, 24, had a 7.59 ERA in 12 appearances with the Phillies last season, but he did flash some talent. The lefty struck out 10 in 10 2/3 innings.
He struggled with his command in spring training, walking four in 8 2/3 innings. Bradley liked what he saw of Romero during the grapefruit season.
“I love what JoJo does,” Bradley said. “I love his work ethic. He’s really got that part figured out, and he’s hungry to get outs.”
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.