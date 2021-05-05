Phillies place OFs Roman Quinn and Matt Joyce on 10-day IL

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies made a pair of outfield moves before they hosted the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.
Philadelphia put Roman Quinn (laceration of the right index finger) and Matt Joyce (right calf strain) on the 10-day injured list.
The team recalled Scott Kingery and Mickey Moniak from the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Quinn’s injury occurred in Tuesday’s 6-5 win over the Brewers, and it happened at a time when he was playing his best baseball of the season. He was 3 for 8 in his last three games and had taken a step toward possibly solving Philadelphia’s centerfield woes.
Quinn took a 90-mph cutter off his right hand, gashing the outside of his index finger and requiring nine stitches.
With Quinn out, Odubel Herrera started in center Wednesday night.
But nothing is guaranteed when it comes to that position this season.
Philadelphia centerfielders began Wednesday batting .112 (11 for 108) with one home run, a .194 on-base percentage and a .194 slugging percentage.
“We’re going to go day by day,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said of centerfield.
“I don’t think we’ve had anyone that’s said, ‘OK, this is my job and no one else is getting it.’ Odubel has tried to make swing adjustments the last few days, and I’ve liked what I’ve seen. You hope one of these guys when they get a chance they take off. Odubel is in there (Wednesday), and we’ll make an evaluation (Thursday).”
Quinn came to the plate in the second inning against Brewers starter Eric Lauer and squared to bunt on the first pitch. He stayed in the game after the ball hit his hand, and on the next pitch punched a single to right field.
It wasn’t until Quinn reached third base on an errant pickoff throw by Lauer and Nick Maton struck out to end the inning that he removed his batting glove to reveal what he described as a “deep gash.”
“I’m a savage, man. I grind through whatever,” Quinn said, laughing. “I honestly was like, it feels numb, but I feel like I can get through it. I took my glove off and saw I was bleeding, and I was like, that explains why it’s still kind of numb.”
Quinn began the season in a 2-for-32 malaise with 12 strikeouts and four walks. The Phillies have already used four center fielders, with neither Quinn, Adam Haseley, Mickey Moniak, nor Odúbel Herrera holding down the position.
The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.
