Phillies place OFs Roman Quinn and Matt Joyce on 10-day IL

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies made a pair of outfield moves before they hosted the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia put Roman Quinn (laceration of the right index finger) and Matt Joyce (right calf strain) on the 10-day injured list.

The team recalled Scott Kingery and Mickey Moniak from the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Quinn’s injury occurred in Tuesday’s 6-5 win over the Brewers, and it happened at a time when he was playing his best baseball of the season. He was 3 for 8 in his last three games and had taken a step toward possibly solving Philadelphia’s centerfield woes.

Quinn took a 90-mph cutter off his right hand, gashing the outside of his index finger and requiring nine stitches.

With Quinn out, Odubel Herrera started in center Wednesday night.

But nothing is guaranteed when it comes to that position this season.

Philadelphia centerfielders began Wednesday batting .112 (11 for 108) with one home run, a .194 on-base percentage and a .194 slugging percentage.

“We’re going to go day by day,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said of centerfield.