Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson gives his strikeouts more meaning with donations to local charities

Smith said Gibson's work with Cradles to Crayons shows the "deep connection" that athletes and their families can bring to new cities. Gibson's support, she said, "means an enormous amount."

"The Phillies are so near and dear to the rest of Philadelphia that this sort of sets an example and helps us engage other people who may be interested and be hearing about us for the first time just because we're connected to someone who has such a high profile," Smith said.,

"Kids need our help," Smith said. "With the impact of COVID, poverty has become more significant, quite frankly, for many of our communities throughout the region."

Gibson will start Tuesday night in Arizona as he tries to keep the Phillies in the hunt for their first playoff berth in a decade. His performance was already important as the team is desperate to finally return to October baseball. And now each strikeout and win carries even more significance.

"We're going to spend the rest of this year and hopefully next year and who knows after that. We want to be connected with the community and find areas to plug in and to give and to use our platform," Gibson said. "It's great to be able to give, but we also like to show up and do things and be a part of it. It's cool to see people's faces light up.

"People just want to know that they're recognized and they're seen and that people aren't forgetting about their problems. There's a lot of people with a lot of problems every single day, and every now and then you can feel like you've been forgotten and might think that people don't care about you, and that's what we're trying to do."

