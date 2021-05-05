Phillies OF Roman Quinn likely headed to IL, needs stitches for injured finger

Phillies survive embarrassing roster mistake in 6-5 win over Brewers

Quinn came to the plate in the second inning against Brewers starter Eric Lauer and squared to bunt on the first pitch. He stayed in the game after the ball hit his hand, and on the next pitch, punched a single to right field.

It wasn't until Quinn reached third base on an errant pickoff throw by Lauer and Nick Maton struck out to end the inning that he removed his batting glove to reveal what he described as a "deep gash."

"I'm a savage, man. I grind through whatever," Quinn said, laughing. "I honestly was like, it feels numb, but I feel like I can get through it. I took my glove off and saw I was bleeding, and I was like, that explains why it's still kind of numb."

Quinn began the season in a 2-for-32 malaise with 12 strikeouts and four walks. The Phillies have already used four center fielders, with neither Quinn, Adam Haseley, Mickey Moniak, nor Odúbel Herrera holding down the position.

Entering Tuesday night, Phillies center fielders were 10-for-95 (.105) with a .190 on-base percentage. Most of that scant production had come from Quinn.