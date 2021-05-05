Phillies OF Roman Quinn likely headed to IL, needs stitches for injured finger

Say this for Roman Quinn: His rotten luck never seems to turn.
Quinn started his third consecutive game in center field for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night largely because he's finally starting to hit. Naturally, then, he took a 90-mph cutter off his right hand, gashing the outside of his index finger and requiring nine stitches.
The Phillies almost certainly will place Quinn on the injured list Wednesday, manager Joe Girardi said, sidelining him for at least 10 days just as he was beginning to make a positive impact.
"It's frustrating, man," said Quinn, whose finger was in a splint after the Phillies' 6-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. "Because every time where I get to a point where I'm finding a rhythm, something freakish like this happens, and it throws me back even more. That's the tough part about it."
Indeed, it isn't the first time that Quinn has been derailed by an injury at an inopportune time. He has dealt with a torn quadriceps, a torn Achilles tendon, a strained elbow, a torn ligament in his middle finger, a concussion, a broken toe, and other mostly freak injuries throughout his career.
The latest setback comes after Quinn notched a triple in back-to-back games Sunday night against the New York Mets and Monday night against the Brewers.
Quinn came to the plate in the second inning against Brewers starter Eric Lauer and squared to bunt on the first pitch. He stayed in the game after the ball hit his hand, and on the next pitch, punched a single to right field.
It wasn't until Quinn reached third base on an errant pickoff throw by Lauer and Nick Maton struck out to end the inning that he removed his batting glove to reveal what he described as a "deep gash."
"I'm a savage, man. I grind through whatever," Quinn said, laughing. "I honestly was like, it feels numb, but I feel like I can get through it. I took my glove off and saw I was bleeding, and I was like, that explains why it's still kind of numb."
Quinn began the season in a 2-for-32 malaise with 12 strikeouts and four walks. The Phillies have already used four center fielders, with neither Quinn, Adam Haseley, Mickey Moniak, nor Odúbel Herrera holding down the position.
Entering Tuesday night, Phillies center fielders were 10-for-95 (.105) with a .190 on-base percentage. Most of that scant production had come from Quinn.
"It's really too bad because he has been playing well," Girardi said. "We haven't had a chance to talk about what move we're going to need to make. We're going to have to do something."
The Phillies haven't determined a timetable for how long Quinn will be out. But because the injured finger is on his throwing hand, it may well take more than the minimum 10-day injured-list term.
"With the nine stitches on that finger, with me throwing and maybe reopening it again, they don't want to take no chances there," Quinn said. "That's their big concern."
It's the story of Quinn's career.
"He's a guy who plays hard, and things like that'll happen," pitcher Aaron Nola said. "It was unfortunate tonight. The guy's a solid player, especially when he gets on base, man. Obviously we all know his speed. He's turning around his hitting now. He's a key player for us. We just hope he gets back all healthy quick."
