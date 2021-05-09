Phillies moving Hoskins, Segura around in lineup to generate offense

Jean Segura is hot.
Rhys Hoskins is not.
That’s the simple explanation for the change in the Philadelphia Phillies' batting order Sunday.
Segura and Hoskins flip-flopped spots in the order for their night game in Atlanta against the Braves.
Segura will bat seconds, and Hoskins will hit seventh.
“I just don’t think you can ignore what Jean is doing,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said before Sunday’s game. “He’s been so good versus right-handers and left-handers that you just can’t ignore it.”
Segura began Sunday batting .391 with a .410 on-base percentage and a .536 slugging percentage. In the two games since returning from a quadriceps injury, the second baseman is 7 for 9 with a home run and three RBIs.
Meanwhile, Hoskins is struggling. The first baseman began Sunday batting .233 with a .283 on-base percentage and a .488 slugging percentage.
Since hitting two home runs in St. Louis against the Cardinals on April 26, Hoskins is batting .171 (7 for 41) with four RBIs.
“I told Rhys this is not a permanent thing,” Girardi said. “Sometimes when a guy has swung the bat for somewhat of a substantial period of time really well sometimes you have to make adjustments.”
Hoskins had struck out in five of his six plate appearances in the first two games of the Braves series.
“I just think his timing is off,” Girardi said. “For Rhys, sometimes he gets ahead of pitches. His work has been great. I just think it’s a timing issue, and we have to get it ironed out and then he’ll be the Rhys we expect him to be.”
The Phillies (18-16) began Sunday night a half-game back of the first place New York Mets (16-13) in the National League East.
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.