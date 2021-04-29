Phillies lose on wild pitch, split series with Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies acted Wednesday night as if they had been shocked out of the doldrums.
St. Louis Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera hit Bryce Harper with a fastball in the face.
Cabrera then hit Didi Gregorius with a fastball to the ribs.
The Phillies beat St. Louis 5-3.
The way the Phillies talked after Wednesday's game, those three events would infuse the team with energy and spark a much-needed winning streak.
But when Thursday came, Philadelphia continued heading nowhere fast.
Tyler O’Neill scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Cardinals beat the Phillies 4-3. The Phillies (12-13) have not won two straight since April 3-4. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto came off the field when the game was over and threw his mask into the bench in the frustration.
“It’s tough. It’s been a roller coaster for sure,” Realmuto said. “We feel like we get clicking one night, the offense gets rolling or we throw a shutout, (and) the next day we don’t show up to play. "
The walk-off wild pitch came with one out and O’Neill on third base. Phillies reliever David Hale bounced a 1-2 curveball in the dirt. Realmuto blamed himself.
“That’s my job,” he said. “That guy has to have confidence to throw that pitch in the dirt with a man on third. He did. It’s what I get paid to do to keep that ball in front, and I just let the team down.”
The wild pitch also came after the Phillies hurt themselves in the top of the 10th. That inning — as all extra innings now begin — started with a runner on second base. Phillies runner Matt Joyce tried to advance on a one-fly ball to the outfield. But Cardinals centerfielder Dylan Carlson threw Joyce out at third base to end the inning. Realmuto was due up next.
“It’s a bad read on his part,” Girardi said of Joyce. “Carlson throws well.”
Girardi, however, absolved Joyce and Realmuto, and took blame for the loss himself.
In the bottom of the fifth with the Phillies ahead 1-0, he elected to walk No. 8 hitter Edmundo Sosa and have Phillies starter Aaron Nola pitch to Cardinals pinch hitter Matt Carpenter, who began Thursday 3 for 19 with nine strikeouts in his career against Nola. Carpenter was 0 for 7 with seven strikeouts against Nola since 2019.
But on this day, Carpenter pulled a curveball 387 feet into the right field bullpen to give St. Louis a 3-1 lead. Phillies right fielder Roman Quinn nearly made an acrobatic catch, but the ball bounced out of his glove when he crashed into the wall.
The home run changed the complexion of the game. It forced Girardi to remove Nola for a pinch hitter after the sixth inning on a day when the manager would have preferred Nola to pitch into the seventh or eighth inning.
“This game is on me,” Girardi said. “I made a decision. I got to live with it. Tough loss.”
The Phillies were without both Harper and Gregorius on Thursday. Harper went to the hospital and later went on Instagram to say he was fine Wednesday night. Girardi said both Harper and Gregorius will be evaluated by team doctors in Philadelphia on Friday.
“Bryce did some things (Thursday) and he felt OK,” Girardi said. “Didi loosened up as the day went on, so we feel better about him.”
Cabrera did apologize after Wednesday's game and said hitting the two batters was unintentional. In Thursday’s ninth inning with the scored tied, Phillies closer Hector Neris hit Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado with a 94.2 mph fastball.
Frontier justice?
Girardi said he was not aware of any intent on Neris’ part.
No matter how Thursday unfolded, the Phillies leave St. Louis continuing their path of one step forward and one step back. The only positive is that the rest of the National League East has also struggled. Philadelphia could end Thursday no worse than a game back of the first-place Atlanta Braves.
The New York Mets (9-10) will arrive in Philadelphia on Friday for a three-game weekend series.
“The way we’ve played we really don’t deserve to be toward the top of the division right now,” Realmuto said. “This is a really long season. We’re really early right now. The pieces are there. We just haven’t quite put it together. We have to get on a roll. It’s a game of momentum and we haven’t been able to go any stretches where we build some momentum and win a few in a row.”
