Phillies lose on wild pitch, split series with Cardinals

“That’s my job,” he said. “That guy has to have confidence to throw that pitch in the dirt with a man on third. He did. It’s what I get paid to do to keep that ball in front, and I just let the team down.”

The wild pitch also came after the Phillies hurt themselves in the top of the 10th. That inning — as all extra innings now begin — started with a runner on second base. Phillies runner Matt Joyce tried to advance on a one-fly ball to the outfield. But Cardinals centerfielder Dylan Carlson threw Joyce out at third base to end the inning. Realmuto was due up next.

“It’s a bad read on his part,” Girardi said of Joyce. “Carlson throws well.”

Girardi, however, absolved Joyce and Realmuto, and took blame for the loss himself.

In the bottom of the fifth with the Phillies ahead 1-0, he elected to walk No. 8 hitter Edmundo Sosa and have Phillies starter Aaron Nola pitch to Cardinals pinch hitter Matt Carpenter, who began Thursday 3 for 19 with nine strikeouts in his career against Nola. Carpenter was 0 for 7 with seven strikeouts against Nola since 2019.