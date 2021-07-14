Phillies J.T. Realmuto, Zack Wheeler shine for NL during Shohei Ohtani's two-way All-Star Game show

The odds of the 91st All-Star Game becoming a Philadelphia story Tuesday night were long for a lot of reasons.

Regardless of the outcome and no matter which player emerged as the MVP at Coors Field in Denver, this game was always going to be about Shohei Ohtani, the two-way superstar from Japan who has awakened the ghost of Babe Ruth this season.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and ace Zack Wheeler, however, had their moments during the National League's 5-2 loss that extended the American League's winning streak to eight games.

With the American League ahead 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Realmuto reached out and connected for an opposite-field solo home run on a 98-mph sinker from Detroit left-hander Gregory Soto. It was the first Phillies homer in an All-Star Game since Mike Schmidt connected off Rollie Fingers in the 1981 game.

It also was Realmuto's first hit in his three All-Star Game appearances. He had walked twice in 2018 when he represented the Miami Marlins, but was hitless in his next three ASG at-bats, including a strikeout against Lance Lynn of the Chicago White Sox that ended the second inning Tuesday night.

Realmuto left the game after the fifth inning.