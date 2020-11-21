Phillies hire pitching coach Caleb Cotham

Phillies manager Joe Girardi wanted one primary quality in the team’s new pitching coach — stability.

Girardi hopes Caleb Cotham can give Philadelphia exactly that.

The Phillies announced the 33-year-old Cotham as the team’s new pitching coach Friday.

“I’m very excited about Caleb because we have a young pitching coach that has a ton of knowledge,” Girardi said, “understands all the new stuff and understands the old stuff and has a chance to be here for a very, very long time because of his age. And that’s what we’re looking for.”

Girardi described himself as a pretty big voice in Cotham’s hiring. Cotham, who pitched for Girardi and the New York Yankees in 2015 and the Cincinnati Reds in 2016, will be the Phillies’ fifth pitching coach in the past five seasons. He replaces Bryan Price, who unexpectedly retired this fall.

“When you have a chance to watch people on the mound, you can learn a lot about a person,” Girardi said. “I had a chance to watch Caleb and knew that he was very bright. He competed his rear end off.”