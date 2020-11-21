Phillies hire pitching coach Caleb Cotham

Phillies manager Joe Girardi wanted one primary quality in the team’s new pitching coach — stability.
Girardi hopes Caleb Cotham can give Philadelphia exactly that.
The Phillies announced the 33-year-old Cotham as the team’s new pitching coach Friday.
“I’m very excited about Caleb because we have a young pitching coach that has a ton of knowledge,” Girardi said, “understands all the new stuff and understands the old stuff and has a chance to be here for a very, very long time because of his age. And that’s what we’re looking for.”
Girardi described himself as a pretty big voice in Cotham’s hiring. Cotham, who pitched for Girardi and the New York Yankees in 2015 and the Cincinnati Reds in 2016, will be the Phillies’ fifth pitching coach in the past five seasons. He replaces Bryan Price, who unexpectedly retired this fall.
“When you have a chance to watch people on the mound, you can learn a lot about a person,” Girardi said. “I had a chance to watch Caleb and knew that he was very bright. He competed his rear end off.”
Cotham was an assistant pitching coach for the Reds in 2019 and 2020. He also became the team’s director of pitching in 2020. Cincinnati’s pitching staff led the NL in strikeouts (615) and finished second in both ERA (3.84) and opponents’ batting average (.215) in 2020.
The Yankees drafted Cotham out of Vanderbilt University in the fifth round of the 2009 draft. He appeared in 35 big league games before his career was derailed by knee and shoulder injuries.
Cotham’s age and playing experience should help him connect with the Phillies’ pitchers.
“I have a decent pulse for not only what they have to go through every night, because I was fortunate enough to play a little bit, (but) being a similar age, I think I am plugged into certain things,” Cotham said. “I think just being a source of knowledge, almost like I’m a consultant for these pitchers in a lot of ways.
“My tool kit needs to be big, and I can’t bank on ‘I played’ or ‘I’m basically their age.’ (The tool kit) also needs to have substance and impact the player.”
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.