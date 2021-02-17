 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillies have tough task in giving Odubel Herrera a second chance
0 comments

Phillies have tough task in giving Odubel Herrera a second chance

{{featured_button_text}}

The possible return of Odubel Herrera to the Philadelphia Phillies is complicated to say the least.

The center fielder hasn’t played since May 2019. Major League Baseball suspended him for 85 games after he was arrested at Golden Nugget Atlantic City that month on domestic violence charges that were later dropped. Herrera was assigned to the minor leagues in 2020, but no minor-league games were played because of COVID-19.

“This was collectively bargained between the commissioner and the players,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday of Herrera’s possible return. “He’s afforded a chance to prove to his teammates, to the fans of Philadelphia, the organization that he is a changed person.”

The Phillies began that chance this week by inviting Herrera to spring training mini-camp in Clearwater, Florida. Players in the mini-camp are eligible to work out with major-league players and participate in spring training games.

The Phillies held the first official workout for pitchers and catchers in Clearwater on Wednesday. Herrera’s future was one of the main topics of conversation during an afternoon Zoom call between the media and Girardi.

The collective bargaining agreement between the owners and the MLB Players Association does not allow the Phillies to release or further punish Herrera for non-baseball reasons.

“The collective bargaining agreement allows for redemption,” Girardi said. “(Herrera) is trying to earn a spot back. He’s also trying to earn the respect of a lot of people back, because obviously it took a hit when the domestic violence came out. To me, it’s important he proves himself to everyone.”

Herrera would appear to be in position to compete with Adam Haseley, Roman Quinn and Scott Kingery for the center-field job.

Herrera, 29, was a National League All-Star in 2016. But even before his arrest, his career appeared headed in the wrong direction. He batted .255 with 22 home runs and a .310 on-base percentage in 2018. He batted .222 in 39 games in 2019. The Phillies owe Herrera $10.35 million this season. The club can buy the contract out for $2.5 million next season.

“He hasn’t played for a while,” Girardi said. “He struggled at the end of ‘18. He struggled in the beginning ‘19. We’re just not sure where he’s at physically and with his baseball skills.”

There’s a very real question about how fans and his teammates would respond to Herrera’s possible return. Girardi said he has spoken to some players about Herrera’s future.

“There may be guys that never have open arms,” Girardi said. “But I would ask that everyone gives him a chance to prove himself. That’s all. He’s got to prove himself to me as well, on a lot of different fronts. But I would ask that everyone gives him the opportunity, because none of us are perfect. We’ve all fallen short, that’s the bottom line. Some things are considered obviously worse than others, I get that, in the eye of the beholder. But none of us are perfect.”

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola said every player would have their own opinion about Herrera’s return, but he believes in second chances.

“We all know what Odubel is capable of on the field,” Nola said. “He can help us win ball games. I know he’s learned from his (bad) decisions, and he’s had to do what he’s had to do. I think he’s in a good place for himself. Baseball wise he can definitely help us win.”

Extra innings: The Phillies made two personnel moves Wednesday, signing infielder Brad Miller to a one-year contract and adding left-handed reliever Tony Watson as a non-roster invitee to spring training.

Miller should bolster Philadelphia’s bench. It’s his second stint with the team. He batted .263 with 12 home runs in 66 games in 2019.

Watson is a veteran reliever. He was 1-0 with two saves and a 2.50 in 21 games with the San Francisco Giants last season.

Contact Michael McGarry:

609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News