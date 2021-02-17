Phillies have tough task in giving Odubel Herrera a second chance

“The collective bargaining agreement allows for redemption,” Girardi said. “(Herrera) is trying to earn a spot back. He’s also trying to earn the respect of a lot of people back, because obviously it took a hit when the domestic violence came out. To me, it’s important he proves himself to everyone.”

Herrera would appear to be in position to compete with Adam Haseley, Roman Quinn and Scott Kingery for the center-field job.

Herrera, 29, was a National League All-Star in 2016. But even before his arrest, his career appeared headed in the wrong direction. He batted .255 with 22 home runs and a .310 on-base percentage in 2018. He batted .222 in 39 games in 2019. The Phillies owe Herrera $10.35 million this season. The club can buy the contract out for $2.5 million next season.

“He hasn’t played for a while,” Girardi said. “He struggled at the end of ‘18. He struggled in the beginning ‘19. We’re just not sure where he’s at physically and with his baseball skills.”

There’s a very real question about how fans and his teammates would respond to Herrera’s possible return. Girardi said he has spoken to some players about Herrera’s future.