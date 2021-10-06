Phillies GM says team needs players to complement its stars

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski says star power isn’t the team’s problem.
Dombrowski said outfielder Bryce Harper is an MVP candidate and starting pitcher Zack Wheeler a contender for the Cy Young Award. There’s catcher J.T. Realmuto, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, second baseman Jean Segura and even starting pitcher Aaron Nola.
“We have star players,” Dombrowski said. “We probably match up stars with most organizations. But you also need to get complementary pieces that fit together.”
Despite the stars, the Phillies finished 82-80 and missed the playoffs for the 10th straight season this year. Dombrowski met the media at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday to discuss the Phillies’ future.
The question for the Phillies is where do the complementary pieces come from? The team does not have many high-level minor league prospects.
“We’re nowhere where we want to be,” Dombrowski said. “We’ll be aggressive in making anything happen, and we’ll pursue every avenue that we possibly can, free agency, trades. For me, it’s always not to leave any stone unturned.”
There were several revelations during the news conference, including a curious one about manager Joe Girardi. The following is a run down of various topics Dombrowski discussed.
On Girardi’s future
Dombrowski said Girardi will return as manager but said Girardi, who is entering the final season of his contract, does not have a club option for 2023.
The Phillies reported when Girardi was hired before the 2020 season that he signed a three-year deal with a club option.
Dombrowski said he had no issue with Girardi being a “lame-duck manager.” But Girardi’s future is sure to become an issue in spring training or if the Phillies start slow next season.
“He’s been a big league manager for a long time,” Dombrowski said of Girardi. “I think (being a lame duck) is not an issue for him. I know it’s not.”
On Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott
Bohm had a disappointing sophomore season with a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .247/.305/.342.
Despite those numbers, the Phillies will give Bohm every chance to be the team’s starting third baseman next season. Bohm is currently at the Phillies’ spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, working on his hitting and defense.
“You have to give Bohm a little bit of a break,” Dombrowski said. “He’s a young guy that hasn’t played all that much. He’s a hard worker. I don’t think he’s going to be a Gold Glove third baseman. He can be solid over there. He’s got to hit. If he hits well enough, you’ll live with the defensive aspect of it.”
Dombrowksi also acknowledged that shortstop Didi Gregorius (.209/.270/.370) had a subpar season.
It appears Stott, who hit 16 home runs and had a .390 on-base percentage with three minor league teams this past season, could be an answer at short.
Stott played just 10 games in triple-A tis season, so it’s easy to envision a scenario where Gregorius starts the season at short, but if he doesn’t produce is replaced by Stott in May or June.
The Phillies believe Stott can play shortstop defensively in the big leagues.
“We think he’s going to be a good shortstop,” Dombrowski said. “He might not have the range of Ozzie Smith, but how many people do? We like him as a shortstop. We think he can play there. We think he’s steady. He’s a real baseball rat. He really loves the game of baseball.”
The team’s biggest needs
Dombrowski said the Phillies need a legitimate middle-of-the-order bat to give Harper protection in the lineup. That is a need that is probably going to have to be filled through free agency. The quality of the bat could depend on how much the Phillies are willing to pay.
“We have ownership that’s amazing,” Dombrowski said. “They want to win. Could we (sign a high-priced free agent)? Yes, we could. But is that the answer? Just that one move doesn’t make us a championship-level club.”
On the bullpen
If the Phillies had a competent bullpen the past two seasons, they probably would have made the postseason both years. Philadelphia blew 34 saves, second only to the Washington Nationals 36 blown saves, this year.
A closer is a priority.
“I don’t think we have anybody now on our staff who I would anoint as our closer,” Dombrowski said. “You make a move, make a free agent signing … we need to be better there.”
On being stuck in the middle
The Phillies have won between 80-82 games the last three 162-game seasons.
They finished with a .467 winning percentage in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
They appear to be a team stuck in the middle.
Do they have to have to take a step back and rebuild to move forward?
Dombrowski doesn’t think so. But he admitted the team won’t be where it wants — a perennial championship contender — until it gets consistent production from its farm system.
While the farm system rebuilds, Dombrowski said the Phillies can compete at the big-league level.
“I don’t know why we can’t compete for a championship next year,” he said. “We have to make good moves. We have to make wise decisions. Our goal is to try to win.”
