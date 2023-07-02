PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies appear to be headed in the right direction.

But their occasional detours can leave a fan frustrated.

The Phillies grounded into double plays in three of the last four innings and lost to the Washington Nationals 5-4 before 41,531 fans at Citizens Bank Park. With the defeat, Philadelphia (44-39) dropped two of three to the Nationals (34-49), who have the second-worst record in the National League.

“It is disappointing,” manager Rob Thomson said of losing the series. “We are playing well, and we’ve won a lot of series lately. We wanted to win this one. But this is a major league baseball team. You can’t take anything for granted.”

There’s no denying the Phillies had their opportunities. Bryson Stott led off the sixth with a double. Kyle Schwarber led off the seventh with a double. Stott walked to begin the eighth.

The Phillies didn’t score in any of those innings as Darick Hall, J.T. Realmuto and Brandon Marsh bounced into rally-killing double plays.

The Phillies were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position. That was especially frustrating because Philadelphia scored 19 runs in a Saturday win over the Nationals.

“We had 15 base runners, 10 hits and five walks,” Thomson said. ‘Those (double plays) will kill a rally pretty quick. I thought the at-bats were OK.”

While the Phillies’ offense has been inconsistent all season, their pitching has carried them lately.

On Sunday, starter Ranger Suarez was not as sharp as he was in his previous six starts that he pitched to a 1.35 ERA.

The Nationals hit him hard. Nine balls left the Washington bats with an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher. Washington swung at 40 Suarez pitches and missed on just seven.

“It wasn’t a good day for me,” Suarez said. “I didn’t have control of my pitches. Most of them were middle-middle. When you can’t control your pitches, it’s hard to have a good day.”

That’s true, but Suarez was also hurt by the Phillies’ defense.

With one out in the third, Derek Hill lofted a fly ball to left center. It had an expected batting average of .090, but it dropped between left fielder Schwarber and center fielder Marsh for a hit.

A strikeout and two walks later, Stone Garrett lined a first-pitch cutter 378 feet into the left-field stands for a grand slam.

Marsh took the blame for the misplay on Hill’s fly ball. As the center fielder, it was his job to call Schwarber off and make the catch.

“That’s just a bad outfield play by me,” Marsh said. “I have to be more assertive in that situation. It’s my ball. I need to speak up and get loud and let it be known that that’s my ball, and I didn’t do that today.”

The Phillies are off Monday and then begin a six-game Florida road trip that will take them to the All-Star break. Philadelphia will play three games against the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (57-29) and three against the Miami Marlins (48-37), who currently hold one of the National League’s three wildcard spots.

Philadelphia has won nine straight road games.

“I want to win both series,” Thomson said, “and end the first half on a good note, go into the All Star break and get these guys some rest. We’re still playing good baseball. I expected to play well on the road again.”