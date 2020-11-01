Phillies decline to offer Gregorius qualifying offer, give one to Realmuto

With the free agent market expected to be unpredictable because of revenue losses from COVID-19, Philadelphia probably didn’t want to take the chance that Gregorius, who earned $14 million, would accept the offer and the $4.9 million raise.

The Phillies also have options at shortstop with Jean Segura and Scott Kingery.

Realmuto will almost certainly decline the Phillies' qualifying offer and seek a multi-year deal. Realmuto, who is considered the best catcher in baseball, batted .266 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 47 games last season.

MacPhail remained hopeful Friday that Philadelphia could re-sign Realmuto.

"There are two things we've got going for us," MacPhail said. "The first is, I think he enjoyed his time here and obviously we want him back, so I think those two things give you some measure of hope.

“In any offseason, there are an amazing amount of variables and you can just multiply that exponentially this offseason. But as long as the player enjoyed his time here and the team has a legitimate interest in bringing him back there is that possibility."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.