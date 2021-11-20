Phillies claim reliever, make 2 trades, protect 3 in Rule 5

He was part of a group of players who strongly denied using DHCMT — which is also called oral turinabol — after testing positive. Two Phillies pitchers were suspended for it in 2015 and denied knowing how it entered their system. Emanuel posted a 10-minute video to Instagram after being suspended to detail how he believed he was wronged.

"There are innocent players getting in trouble for stuff they really can't control," Emanuel said last April.,

The Phillies acquired relief pitcher Nick Nelson from the Yankees and bolstered their catching depth in a pair of minor deals as Dave Dombrowski made his first trades of the offseason.

Nelson, who turns 26 in December, has a 6.43 ERA over the last two seasons in 22 appearances. He racked up 22 strikeouts last season in 14 1/3 innings but also walked 16 batters. He leans heavily on his fastball, which tops out near 99 mph, and uses a changeup as his preferred secondary pitch.

The Phillies also acquired minor-league catcher Donny Sands and sent the Yankees left-hander Joel Valdez and first baseman T.J. Rumfield. Valdez, 21, pitched last season in the Dominican Summer League and Rumfield, 21, was drafted last summer in the 12th round.