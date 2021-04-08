Phillies bullpen the best story of 5-1 homestand: Bob Brookover

A year ago, it would have been an uh-oh moment for the Philadelphia Phillies, but in their opening homestand of 2021, the bullpen story could not have been any different or any better and the results reflected it.

Once again the Phillies needed a good bulk of their 'pen to come through Wednesday and once again it did so, covering the final five innings in an 8-2 win over the New York Mets that allowed manager Joe Girardi's team to start the season 5-1.

Oh, yeah, and once again, Connor Brogdon went home with a victory, his third of the season. A year ago in the pandemic-shortened 60-game season, Aaron Nola led the Phillies with five victories.

"You think about the innings they have had to give us just the last three days and what they've been able to do," Girardi said. "I think everybody has a ton of confidence in them. I like the arms, I like how they prepare, I like the personality of our bullpen. It has been fun to watch and we need it to continue. We need to spread the work around and I think that's the important thing."

It looked like a sure bet after one inning Wednesday that Nola would get his first win of the season after a Pablo Sandoval late-game, two-run homer had saddled him with a no decision in his outstanding opening-day effort against Atlanta.