Phillies bullpen giving Joe Girardi options; CF is not

Philadelphia Phillies relievers are showing plenty of potential this spring training.

The team’s centerfielders not so much.

The bullpen’s power arms have been one of the best stories of spring training.

It’s a welcome sight, because the bullpen was the biggest reason the Phillies finished 28-32 and missed the playoffs for the ninth straight year last season. Phillies relievers had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings in 2020.

On Friday, relievers José Alvarado, Héctor Neris, Connor Brogdon and Archie Bradley each threw a scoreless inning in a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles. Enyel De Los Santos was especially impressive, not only throwing a scoreless inning but also striking out the side.

A day like Friday leaves Phillies manager Joe Girardi with a lot to think about, and in a good way.

“You get excited when you watch a day like (Friday),” Girardi said in a Zoom call after the game, “but then you go back tonight, and you're saying, ‘Oh gosh, we’ve got about 10 guys for seven or eight spots,' and it's going to be really difficult to pick those seven or eight spots. That's a really a good problem to have, but it weighs on my mind.”