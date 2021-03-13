Phillies bullpen giving Joe Girardi options; CF is not

Philadelphia Phillies relievers are showing plenty of potential this spring training.
The team’s centerfielders not so much.
The bullpen’s power arms have been one of the best stories of spring training.
It’s a welcome sight, because the bullpen was the biggest reason the Phillies finished 28-32 and missed the playoffs for the ninth straight year last season. Phillies relievers had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings in 2020.
On Friday, relievers José Alvarado, Héctor Neris, Connor Brogdon and Archie Bradley each threw a scoreless inning in a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles. Enyel De Los Santos was especially impressive, not only throwing a scoreless inning but also striking out the side.
A day like Friday leaves Phillies manager Joe Girardi with a lot to think about, and in a good way.
“You get excited when you watch a day like (Friday),” Girardi said in a Zoom call after the game, “but then you go back tonight, and you're saying, ‘Oh gosh, we’ve got about 10 guys for seven or eight spots,' and it's going to be really difficult to pick those seven or eight spots. That's a really a good problem to have, but it weighs on my mind.”
Girardi has a different type of worry when it comes to centerfield.
No one has stepped forward to claim the position. Several candidates have slumped the past week.
After a hot start, Odubel Herrera began Saturday batting .235 (4 for 17). Scott Kingery was batting .158 (3 for 19) after Friday’s game. Roman Quinn finished Friday batting .333 (5 for 15). Adam Haseley is out with an injured groin and probably won’t be ready for opening day April 1.
“I keep saying we're hoping that somebody grabs it and takes off with it,” Girardi said. “It hasn't happened yet, and we need somebody to do it. Guys are getting an opportunity. They're playing. We need someone to grab ahold of the thing.”
Mickey Moniak, the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, remains an intriguing centerfield candidate.
Moniak, 22, began Saturday batting .417 (5 for 12) with two home runs. Girardi said it’s possible Moniak will get some future starts in spring training games.
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.