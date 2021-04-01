Phillies bullpen begins to turn the page with scoreless outing that propels Philadelphia to win

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies bullpen got a key strikeout with the bases loaded and two outs to end the eighth inning Thursday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia relievers then saw the ninth end when shortstop Didi Gregorius made an over-the-shoulder catch with his back to the infield.

Finally, Philadelphia ended the top of the 10th inning when centerfielder Roman Quinn threw a runner out at home plate.

It didn’t matter what heroics it took. After last season’s bullpen struggles, the results were all that mattered.

The Phillies’ relievers threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings to propel Philadelphia to a 3-2 win over the Braves on a windy, chilly opening day at Citizens Bank Park. Jean Segura knocked in the winning run with an RBI single to left field in the bottom of the 10th inning.

“I think it’s a big boost,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said of the win. “It would have been tough to lose a game like this with what we went through last year.”