Phillies' Alec Bohm: 'No frustration' over being on bench again for series opener against the Diamondbacks

Girardi could have used Bohm at first base. But with left-handed hitters having fared better against Diamondbacks starter Tyler Widener, Brad Miller started for the ninth time in 10 games.

Although Bohm has been able to concentrate on his defense with infield coach Juan Castro, he said the extra work is “nothing different” than when he was playing regularly. He also insisted that he’s in a good frame of mind, even if his disappointment was evident.

“No reason to be frustrated about anything,” Bohm said. “We’re in a playoff race. If one guy’s frustrated about playing, it’s going to bring everybody down. There’s no frustration.”

Until last week, Girardi stuck with Bohm despite an early-season slump and the defensive shortcomings. But if Bohm isn’t going to regain an everyday role, would the Phillies consider sending him to triple A?

That scenario is unlikely to arise until at least veteran infielder Freddy Galvis returns from the injured list. Galvis, who has missed two months with a quadriceps injury, began a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday night for triple-A Lehigh Valley. He could be ready to play soon.