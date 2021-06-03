Phillies' Alec Bohm hopes new month can change luck

"The game's not easy," Bohm said. "There's going to be struggles personally and as a team, and I think today was one of those days where everyone could take a deep breath, sit back, and kind of enjoy it and have fun.

"It's a new month. Whatever happened the first two months is behind us. That's kind of the mindset here. We're moving forward and not looking backwards."

Bohm hit .200 over 107 plate appearances in May despite having a contact rate (76.1%) and hard-hit rate (40.6%) that were better than the league average. His average exit velocity this season (92.4 mph) ranks in the top 8% of baseball, according to MLB's Statcast. Yet his batting average on balls in play (.275) has seen the eighth-biggest decrease since last season among all hitters.

He has hit the ball this season as hard as he did last summer, but the results are different from his rookie year, when Bohm hit .338 with an .881 OPS. Bohm struggled for the first two months of this season, but there were indications as the calendar turned to June that he could find success. The Phillies hope that's what happened on Wednesday night.