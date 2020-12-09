Phillies affiliate BlueClaws upgraded to High-A beginning in 2021

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are moving up.
As a part of the MLB’s new player development structure, the BlueClaws will become the Philadelphia Phillies' High-A affiliate beginning in 2021, the organization announced in a release Wednesday.
The BlueClaws had been the Phillies' Low-A affiliate in the South Atlantic League since 2001. But now players on the BlueClaws will just be two levels away from reaching the majors. The organization has the Clearwater Threshers (Low-A), Reading Fightin’ Phils (Double-A) and Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A) as its other affiliates.
“The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are honored and excited to move up to High-A and continue our outstanding partnership with the Phillies,” BlueClaws President Joe Ricciutti said. “Our goals continue to be to provide affordable, family entertainment to the Jersey Shore and provide a top-class environment to develop young players on the field and in the community.”
The BlueClaws schedule is not yet announced.
Since debuting in 2001, 106 former BlueClaws have gone on to the MLB, including former Phillies Ryan Howard (2002), Cole Hamels (2003), Carlos Ruiz (2001) and current players Rhys Hoskins (2015), Scott Kingery (2015), and Alec Bohm (2019).
Eleven total former Blue Claw players made major-league debuts in 2020.
The BlueClaws have drawn 7.7 million fans to FirstEnergy Park since their inaugural season in 2001, the release said.
"We are happy to extend an invitation to these four affiliates who have been a great partner to this organization for many years," Phillies Assistant General Manager Bryan Minniti said. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with all four affiliates and their respective communities where we have such long-standing ties."
